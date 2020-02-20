This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ruddock moves to 8 as Leinster make eight changes for trip to Neath

Leo Cullen has rung the changes for tomorrow’s clash with the Ospreys.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 12:22 PM
38 minutes ago 1,385 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5014843

LEO CULLEN HAS made eight personnel changes to his Leinster team to face the Ospreys at The Gnoll in Neath tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir sport/TG4].

With Ronan Kelleher back on Ireland duty this weekend, James Tracy comes into the team at hooker in between retained prop pair Peter Dooley and Michael Bent. 

Captain Scott Fardy and Ross Molony form the second row again this weekend, having done so in a comprehensive win over the Cheetahs at the RDS last time out.

rhys-ruddock-and-eli-snyman Rhys Ruddock makes the move from blindside to number eight. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

There are two new faces in the back row as 20-year-old Scott Penny starts at openside and Josh Murphy comes in on the blindside, meaning Rhys Ruddock moves to number eight.

Jamison Gibson-Park comes into the team at scrum-half with Ciarán Frawley retained at out-half, while Conor O’Brien is introduced at inside centre as Jimmy O’Brien goes again at 13.

An all-new Leinster back three sees the blockbusting James Lowe return on the left wing, Cian Kelleher come in on the right, and Hugo Keenan selected at fullback.

Leinster’s bench includes six academy players in Ryan Baird, Jack Aungier, Tommy O’Brien, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne and Michael Milne.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys make just one change after last weekend’s win over Ulster as Dan Baker comes in at number eight.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Conor O’Brien
11. James Lowe
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent 
4. Ross Molony 
5. Scott Fardy (captain)
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny 
8. Rhys Ruddock

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin 
17. Michael Milne
18. Jack Aungier 
19. Jack Dunne 
20. Ryan Baird 
21. Rowan Osborne 
22. Harry Byrne 
23. Tommy O’Brien 

Ospreys:

15. Cai Evans
14. Hanno Dirksen
13. Owen Watkin
12. Kieran Williams
11. Luke Morgan
10. Luke Price
9. Aled Davies 
1.Nicky Smith  
2. Scott Otten
3. Simon Gardiner 
4. Adam Beard
5. Bradley Davies 
6. Dan Lydiate (captain)
7. Olly Cracknell
8. Dan Baker 

Replacements:

16. Sam Parry 
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Gheorghe Gajion 
19. Lloyd Ashley
20. Sam Cross 
21. Shaun Venter 
22. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
23. James Hook 

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to tee you up for Sunday’s big one. The lads try to figure out where the winning and losing of the game will be, field a The42 member’s question as to what extent the media plays a role in Ireland’s performance, and Andy explains why Henry Tuilagi haunts his dreams at night.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
