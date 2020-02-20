Ruddock moves to 8 as Leinster make eight changes for trip to Neath

LEO CULLEN HAS made eight personnel changes to his Leinster team to face the Ospreys at The Gnoll in Neath tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir sport/TG4].

With Ronan Kelleher back on Ireland duty this weekend, James Tracy comes into the team at hooker in between retained prop pair Peter Dooley and Michael Bent.

Captain Scott Fardy and Ross Molony form the second row again this weekend, having done so in a comprehensive win over the Cheetahs at the RDS last time out.

Rhys Ruddock makes the move from blindside to number eight. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

There are two new faces in the back row as 20-year-old Scott Penny starts at openside and Josh Murphy comes in on the blindside, meaning Rhys Ruddock moves to number eight.

Jamison Gibson-Park comes into the team at scrum-half with Ciarán Frawley retained at out-half, while Conor O’Brien is introduced at inside centre as Jimmy O’Brien goes again at 13.

An all-new Leinster back three sees the blockbusting James Lowe return on the left wing, Cian Kelleher come in on the right, and Hugo Keenan selected at fullback.

Leinster’s bench includes six academy players in Ryan Baird, Jack Aungier, Tommy O’Brien, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne and Michael Milne.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys make just one change after last weekend’s win over Ulster as Dan Baker comes in at number eight.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Conor O’Brien

11. James Lowe

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy (captain)

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Rhys Ruddock

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Michael Milne

18. Jack Aungier

19. Jack Dunne

20. Ryan Baird

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Harry Byrne

23. Tommy O’Brien

Ospreys:

15. Cai Evans

14. Hanno Dirksen

13. Owen Watkin

12. Kieran Williams

11. Luke Morgan

10. Luke Price

9. Aled Davies

1.Nicky Smith

2. Scott Otten

3. Simon Gardiner

4. Adam Beard

5. Bradley Davies

6. Dan Lydiate (captain)

7. Olly Cracknell

8. Dan Baker

Replacements:

16. Sam Parry

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Gheorghe Gajion

19. Lloyd Ashley

20. Sam Cross

21. Shaun Venter

22. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

23. James Hook

