Ruddock moves to 8 as Leinster make eight changes for trip to Neath

LEO CULLEN HAS made eight personnel changes to his Leinster team to face the Ospreys at The Gnoll in Neath tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir sport/TG4].
With Ronan Kelleher back on Ireland duty this weekend, James Tracy comes into the team at hooker in between retained prop pair Peter Dooley and Michael Bent.
Captain Scott Fardy and Ross Molony form the second row again this weekend, having done so in a comprehensive win over the Cheetahs at the RDS last time out.
There are two new faces in the back row as 20-year-old Scott Penny starts at openside and Josh Murphy comes in on the blindside, meaning Rhys Ruddock moves to number eight.
Jamison Gibson-Park comes into the team at scrum-half with Ciarán Frawley retained at out-half, while Conor O’Brien is introduced at inside centre as Jimmy O’Brien goes again at 13.
An all-new Leinster back three sees the blockbusting James Lowe return on the left wing, Cian Kelleher come in on the right, and Hugo Keenan selected at fullback.
Leinster’s bench includes six academy players in Ryan Baird, Jack Aungier, Tommy O’Brien, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne and Michael Milne.
Meanwhile, the Ospreys make just one change after last weekend’s win over Ulster as Dan Baker comes in at number eight.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Conor O’Brien
11. James Lowe
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy (captain)
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Rhys Ruddock
Replacements:
16. Seán Cronin
17. Michael Milne
18. Jack Aungier
19. Jack Dunne
20. Ryan Baird
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Harry Byrne
23. Tommy O’Brien
Ospreys:
15. Cai Evans
14. Hanno Dirksen
13. Owen Watkin
12. Kieran Williams
11. Luke Morgan
10. Luke Price
9. Aled Davies
1.Nicky Smith
2. Scott Otten
3. Simon Gardiner
4. Adam Beard
5. Bradley Davies
6. Dan Lydiate (captain)
7. Olly Cracknell
8. Dan Baker
Replacements:
16. Sam Parry
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Gheorghe Gajion
19. Lloyd Ashley
20. Sam Cross
21. Shaun Venter
22. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
23. James Hook
