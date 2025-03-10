Leinster to remain in Aviva Stadium for majority of home games next season

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that they expect to return to a redeveloped 20,000-capacity RDS Arena in time for the start of the 2026/27 season.

The province informed season ticket holders on Monday that they will once again play the majority of their home games in the Aviva Stadium next season while the upgrade works continue, while also moving certain games to Croke Park as required.

Matthew Dowling, Leinster’s chief commercial officer, explained that they did have the option to return to the RDS for the 2025/26 season, but doing so would have meant operating at a reduced capacity which could not accommodate all 15,000+ season ticket holders.

“The focus has to be on getting as many of our supporters as possible to all of our games next year,” Dowling said.

“We don’t want to upset or disenfranchise any of our season ticket holders, whether they are with us twelve years or with us twelve months, and we made the decision that we would rather a move back to a completed RDS Arena for all, rather than a move back for only some of our supporters.”

He added: “For next year, where games warrant a look at a bigger capacity, we will be delighted to move those games to bigger stadia, when the situation and the availability allows.

“We are very grateful to the RDS, the IRFU, the FAI, Aviva Stadium and indeed Croke Park and the GAA, for their help in managing our way through this and indeed next season.”

Leinster also announced an increase in ticket prices from next season “reflecting the increase in operational costs in the last 12 months”, but confirmed that there will be no change to the price of junior tickets.