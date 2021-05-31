BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sexton resuming contact training while season is over for Connors

Leinster Rugby have issued a squad update.

By The42 Team Monday 31 May 2021, 2:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,182 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5453408
Leinster’s Johnny Sexton.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Leinster's Johnny Sexton.
Leinster’s Johnny Sexton.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that Johnny Sexton is returning to contact training as he continues his recovery from a head injury.

The Leinster captain hasn’t played since failing a Head Injury Assessment against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-final in April and was subsequently left out of the British & Irish Lions squad. 

Leinster said the number 10 “will continue to develop contact in training and will also require further assessment.”

Flanker Will Connors will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee issue. His last game for the province arrived against Munster in January.

Elsewhere, both Jimmy O’Brien and Caelan Doris came through the Round 3 clash with Ulster unscathed, while scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park will return to training this week after his hamstring injury.

Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Rhys Ruddock (calf), Harry Byrne (hamstring), Jack Dunne (ankle), Dan Leavy (knee), Adam Byrne (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee) all remain unavailable for selection.

Leinster play Glashow Warriors away in Friday’s Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup Round 4 tie. [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport]

The42 Team

