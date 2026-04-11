'If you stay brave, keep playing your game, you get your rewards' - Cullen

JOB DONE. THAT was the takeaway message from Leo Cullen after the Leinster head coach watched his team come through a sticky first half against Sale Sharks to pull clear and ultimately book their place in the Champions Cup semi-finals with some ease, winning 43-13 at Aviva Stadium.

The home side led 7-3 at half time following a scrappy, largely forgettable first half, where Sale battled hard and Leinster struggled to find their flow.

Yet going in at the break, Cullen had faith his team could hit a different gear in the second 40.

“We were hopeful, definitely,” Cullen said.

“Sale are an unbelievably physical team, aren’t they? They’ve got guys that love whacking into things and they’ve got half-backs that are very efficient in terms of playing a territory game.

“They can be a challenge to play against and you need to be very clinical in terms of taking some opportunities. We were close on a few occasions but then they lose the ball in a few different ways inside their 22 or just around their 22. They get a couple of scrum penalties which tends to then relieve pressure and then the line-out tend to be inside our half and then they’ll try and keep us pinned back with some of that kicking.

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Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

“I thought Hugo (Keenan) was exceptional in terms of how he dealt with some of the kicking game that they have and they don’t really punish us in that sense.

“It was always going to be that little bit of an arm-wrestle and you’re going to have to be patient in terms of taking some chances, or maybe if we were a bit more clinical then it forces them to play in a slightly different way.

“Then you see that in the start of the second half. Granted they lose a guy to the bin before half-time, then they lose another guy just after half-time.

“So they’re playing a very, very short period, albeit, with 13 men. We’re able to take some chances then as they come along. You’re seeing more space open up as the game goes on because they’re tiring as defenders so there’s more space out there. But you’ve still got to be able to be clinical to take that space.”

Leinster’s reward is a home semi-final against Toulon, who overcame Glasgow away from home earlier on Saturday. The province will hope to have found more cohesion in their game by the time that rolls around but for now, Cullen is pleased with how the squad have negotiated their first two knockout games.

“It was a great group effort,” he added.

“It’s always tricky with a six day turnaround into the game. Manage the group. A couple of guys in, a couple of guys out. That’s the way it is.

“But it just takes a huge squad effort, hookers playing at number eight. Just making sure that we get the job done ultimately is the most important bit.”

Sale Sharks' Joe Carpenter and Leinster's Hugo Keenan compete for the ball in the air. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Cullen added that given the frustrating nature of that first-half, where Leinster compiled errors through poor handling and knock-ons, it was particularly pleasing to see the group remain confident in their attacking play, resulting in some well-executed second-half scores.

“It is, and it’s just pleasing to get the job done in different ways,” Cullen said.

“We were sitting here last week, it was a bizarre game. This week was such a different challenge, Sale and the way they play, they’re going to test you out.

“All the contact areas, I’m sure it feels like you’re running into brick walls at times. They test you out, throwing guys in at the breakdown and if they get the opportunity they try to put the squeeze on you at set-piece, in the air. You’ve got to get through it.

“If you stay brave, keep playing your game and being a little bit more clinical in terms of some of the work on the ground in possession, accuracy at the ruck you get your rewards. Fair play to the players, I thought they got some great rewards as it went on.

“Listen, that’s the way we want to play the game, isn’t it? It’s enjoyable to play and for people to come and watch as well. We’ll see, different challenge with Toulon. But we’ve a few more weeks before we’ve to worry about them.”