Replay ordered in Leinster Schools Senior Cup first-round match

A LEINSTER SCHOOLS Senior Cup game is to be replayed after Clongowes Wood College were adjudged to have fielded an ineligible player.

The complaint arose from “an independent submission, unrelated to either school”.

Clongowes had defeated Terenure College 17-15 in their first-round match on February 1 but it will now be replayed next Monday at Energia Park following the decision of the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee.

They found Clongowes in breach of Regulation 8.6 of the Leinster Rugby Games Master’s Handbook and Schools Competition Regulations.

It reads: “In order to be eligible to play for any school in the Leinster Schools Senior Challenge Cup a pupil must have been a full-time pupil at that school for not less than 20 months prior to the commencement of the first round of the Senior Challenge Cup.”

Schools may apply for exemptions to this rule detailing the circumstances of the application.

The winner of the replayed game will play St Michael’s College in the second round.