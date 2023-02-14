Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Clongowes Wood College players during their warm-up before playing Terenure.
# clongowes wood
Replay ordered in Leinster Schools Senior Cup first-round match
The complaint arose from “an independent submission, unrelated to either school”.
2.3k
1
36 minutes ago

A LEINSTER SCHOOLS Senior Cup game is to be replayed after Clongowes Wood College were adjudged to have fielded an ineligible player.

The complaint arose from “an independent submission, unrelated to either school”.

Clongowes had defeated Terenure College 17-15 in their first-round match on February 1 but it will now be replayed next Monday at Energia Park following the decision of the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee.

They found Clongowes in breach of Regulation 8.6 of the Leinster Rugby Games Master’s Handbook and Schools Competition Regulations.

It reads: “In order to be eligible to play for any school in the Leinster Schools Senior Challenge Cup a pupil must have been a full-time pupil at that school for not less than 20 months prior to the commencement of the first round of the Senior Challenge Cup.”

Schools may apply for exemptions to this rule detailing the circumstances of the application.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

The winner of the replayed game will play St Michael’s College in the second round.

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     