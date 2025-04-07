Leinster welcome back Kelleher for Glasgow clash but Ryan remains out with calf injury

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Rónan Kelleher is fit and available for Friday night’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors, but James Ryan has been ruled out with the calf injury he sustained in training last week.

Hooker Kelleher missed last Saturday’s 62-0 thumping of Harlequins in the Round of 16 as he completed his recovery from the neck injury he picked up with Ireland during the Six Nations, but the 27-year-old is back in full training ahead of Leinster’s last-eight clash with the URC champions at the Aviva Stadium.

Back row James Culhane is also fit to feature on Friday having followed the return-to-play protocols following his head injury against the Bulls in Pretoria late last month.

Ryan, however, will again miss out after sustaining a calf injury in the lead-up to Leinster’s last-16 win over Quins at Croke Park. Leinster have not disclosed a timeline for the second row’s return.

The eastern province added in their squad briefing on Monday that there are no updates on Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy, Rob Russell, Alex Soroka or Will Connors, all of whom have been ruled out of Friday’s meeting with Glasgow through injury.