Henshaw to be assessed, while Larmour may return for Leinster's meeting with Munster

ROBBIE HENSHAW’S AVAILABILITY for Leinster’s URC meeting with Munster on Saturday will be determined later in the week, while Jordan Larmour could feature at Croke Park.

Henshaw sustained an unspecified injury during Leinster’s 31-5 victory over the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium and was withdrawn early in the second half “as a precautionary measure”, the province said in a squad update on Monday.

Henshaw will be further assessed this week ahead of Saturday’s meeting of provinces east and south at GAA headquarters.

Jordan Larmour will also be monitored this week as he continues to recover from the foot injury he suffered in Leinster’s Round 1 defeat to the Stormers. The 28-year-old wing could yet feature in Saturday’s interpro.

There were no further updates on Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan, Joe McCarthy or Cormac Foley as they all continue to recover from injury.