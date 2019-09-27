Toner, Kearney and Byrne start as Leinster kick off new season in Treviso

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named seven internationals in his side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 opener away to Benetton (kick-off 5.15, eir Sport).
Of the six Ireland internationals on show, Devin Toner, Dave Kearney and Ross Byrne were involved in Ireland’s World Cup preparation this summer.
Toner will be partnered in the second row by Ross Molony, who captains the side at the heart of a pack that features hooker Ronan Kelleher for a third appearance for the senior side.
In tandem with Jamison Gibson-Park, Byrne will steer the side from out-half while his younger brother Harry and prop Michael Milne will hope to earn a senior debut from the bench.
Jimmy O’Brien takes the fullback berth behind an experienced three-quarter line of Joe Tomane, Rory O’Loughlin, Kearney and Adam Byrne.
Leinster (v Benetton Rugby)
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Joe Tomane
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Peter Dooley
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony Capt
5. Devin Toner
6. Max Deegan
7. Will Connors
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements
16. James Tracy
17. Michael Milne
18. Vakh Abdaladze
19. Josh Murphy
20. Scott Penny
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Harry Byrne
23. Hugo Keenan
