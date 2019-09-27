Toner, Kearney and Byrne start as Leinster kick off new season in Treviso

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named seven internationals in his side for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 opener away to Benetton (kick-off 5.15, eir Sport).

Of the six Ireland internationals on show, Devin Toner, Dave Kearney and Ross Byrne were involved in Ireland’s World Cup preparation this summer.

Toner will be partnered in the second row by Ross Molony, who captains the side at the heart of a pack that features hooker Ronan Kelleher for a third appearance for the senior side.

In tandem with Jamison Gibson-Park, Byrne will steer the side from out-half while his younger brother Harry and prop Michael Milne will hope to earn a senior debut from the bench.

Jimmy O’Brien takes the fullback berth behind an experienced three-quarter line of Joe Tomane, Rory O’Loughlin, Kearney and Adam Byrne.

Leinster (v Benetton Rugby)

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Joe Tomane

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony Capt

5. Devin Toner

6. Max Deegan

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakh Abdaladze

19. Josh Murphy

20. Scott Penny

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Harry Byrne

23. Hugo Keenan

Gavan Casey is joined by Andy Dunne and, from Japan, Murray Kinsella ahead of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud