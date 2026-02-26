Robbie Henshaw back in blue as Leinster name team for Cardiff trip

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL make his Leinster return on Friday night following six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.
The Ireland centre has missed the opening rounds of the Six Nations, but returns in midfield for Leinster’s trip to Cardiff Blues [7pm, TG4 and Premier Sports].
Henshaw’s inclusion is one of six changes made by head coach Leo Cullen to the side which beat Edinburgh last time out.
Andrew Spicer comes into the second row, with RG Snyman dropping to the bench, while James Culhane replaces Diarmuid Mangan at number eight.
Harry Byrne is released from Ireland camp to start at out-half while there are two further changes in the backs with Fintan Gunne returning at scrum-half and Jimmy O’Brien preferred to Andrew Osborne at fullback.
Max Deegan will captain the province on his 150th appearance.
Cardiff Blues
15. Cam Winnett
14. Jacob Beetham
13. Harri Millard
12. Ben Thomas
11. Mason Grady
10. Callum Sheedy
9. Aled Davies
1. Rhys Barratt
2. Liam Belcher
3. Javan Sebastian
4. Josh McNally
5. George Nott
6. Alun Lawrence
7. Dan Thomas
8. Taine Basham
Replacements:
16. Daf Hughes
17. Danny Southworth
18. Keiron Assiratti
19. Rory Thornton
20. Evan Rees
21. Johan Mulder
22. Ioan Lloyd
23. Tom Bowen
Leinster Rugby
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Joshua Kenny
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Ruben Moloney
10. Harry Byrne
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Jerry Cahir
2. John McKee
3. Andrew Sparrow
4. Alan Spicer
5. Brian Deeny
6. Max Deegan (capt)
7. Scott Penny
8. James Culhane
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Alex Usanov
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Josh Ericson
21. Luke McGrath
22. Charlie Tector
23. Andrew Osborne
Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU).
