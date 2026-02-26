Robbie Henshaw back in blue as Leinster name team for Cardiff trip

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL make his Leinster return on Friday night following six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Ireland centre has missed the opening rounds of the Six Nations, but returns in midfield for Leinster’s trip to Cardiff Blues [7pm, TG4 and Premier Sports].

Henshaw’s inclusion is one of six changes made by head coach Leo Cullen to the side which beat Edinburgh last time out.

Andrew Spicer comes into the second row, with RG Snyman dropping to the bench, while James Culhane replaces Diarmuid Mangan at number eight.

Harry Byrne is released from Ireland camp to start at out-half while there are two further changes in the backs with Fintan Gunne returning at scrum-half and Jimmy O’Brien preferred to Andrew Osborne at fullback.

Advertisement

Max Deegan will captain the province on his 150th appearance.

Cardiff Blues

15. Cam Winnett

14. Jacob Beetham

13. Harri Millard

12. Ben Thomas

11. Mason Grady

10. Callum Sheedy

9. Aled Davies

1. Rhys Barratt

2. Liam Belcher

3. Javan Sebastian

4. Josh McNally

5. George Nott

6. Alun Lawrence

7. Dan Thomas

8. Taine Basham

Replacements:

16. Daf Hughes

17. Danny Southworth

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. Rory Thornton

20. Evan Rees

21. Johan Mulder

22. Ioan Lloyd

23. Tom Bowen

Leinster Rugby

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Joshua Kenny

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Ruben Moloney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Fintan Gunne

1. Jerry Cahir

2. John McKee

3. Andrew Sparrow

4. Alan Spicer

5. Brian Deeny

6. Max Deegan (capt)

7. Scott Penny

8. James Culhane

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Alex Usanov

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Josh Ericson

21. Luke McGrath

22. Charlie Tector

23. Andrew Osborne

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU).