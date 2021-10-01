Ryan captains Leinster and Leavy back among replacements for Dragons trip

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his team for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship fixture away to the Dragons.

Following their convincing win over the Vodacom Bulls a week ago, the province head to Rodney Parade for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon (live on RTÉ, Premier Sports, S4C, URC TV and RTÉ Radio).

While James Ryan has been named Leinster captain for the first time, his Ireland team-mate Josh van der Flier is set to win his 100th cap for the province.

The starting XV sees Rob Russell in for his competitive debut, with Rory O’Loughlin switching wings.

Conor O’Brien returns from injury to get the nod alongside Garry Ringrose in the centre. At half-back, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne come in for their first starts of the season, while Max Deegan replaces for the injured Caelan Doris at number eight.

There is also a welcome return for Dan Leavy, who is back among the replacements.

Wing Rob Russell (right) during a friendly with Harlequins. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Rob Russell

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Rory O’Loughlin

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Max Deegan



Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Cian Healy

19. Ryan Baird

20. Dan Leavy

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Scott Penny

