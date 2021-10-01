Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 1 October 2021
Ryan captains Leinster and Leavy back among replacements for Dragons trip

Rob Russell makes his debut as Leo Cullen’s men head to Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Oct 2021, 12:54 PM
49 minutes ago 1,485 Views 9 Comments
James Ryan has been named captain.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named his team for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship fixture away to the Dragons. 

Following their convincing win over the Vodacom Bulls a week ago, the province head to Rodney Parade for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon (live on RTÉ, Premier Sports, S4C, URC TV and RTÉ Radio). 

While James Ryan has been named Leinster captain for the first time, his Ireland team-mate Josh van der Flier is set to win his 100th cap for the province.

The starting XV sees Rob Russell in for his competitive debut, with Rory O’Loughlin switching wings.

Conor O’Brien returns from injury to get the nod alongside Garry Ringrose in the centre. At half-back, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne come in for their first starts of the season, while Max Deegan replaces for the injured Caelan Doris at number eight. 

There is also a welcome return for Dan Leavy, who is back among the replacements.

rob-russell-and-tyrone-green Wing Rob Russell (right) during a friendly with Harlequins. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Rob Russell
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Rory O’Loughlin 
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Andrew Porter 
2. Dan Sheehan 
3. Michael Ala’alatoa 
4. Ross Molony 
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Rhys Ruddock 
7. Josh van der Flier 
8. Max Deegan 

Replacements:

16. James Tracy 
17. Ed Byrne 
18. Cian Healy
19. Ryan Baird
20. Dan Leavy 
21. Nick McCarthy 
22. Ciarán Frawley 
23. Scott Penny 

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things URC and Ireland Women on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

