Sexton back from head injury to captain Leinster in Harlequins friendly

JOHNNY SEXTON IS back in the Leinster team for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 7pm).

The Ireland out-half will captain a side that contains a mixture of youth and experience in his first appearance since suffering a head injury in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Exeter five months ago.

Max Deegan returns after a long-term knee injury that has kept the number eight out for nearly a year, while Conor O’Brien (centre) and James Lowe (wing) also start after recovering from injuries.

Leo Cullen’s squad includes eight academy players, four of whom — Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell, Brian Deeny and Niall Comerford — are in line to make their senior Leinster debuts.

Samoan international Michael Ala’alatoa will also line out for the province for the first time since his summer arrival from Crusaders.

Leinster team v Harlequins:

15. Chris Cosgrave

14. Rob Russell

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Conor O’Brien

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Devin Toner

5. Brian Deeny

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

Cian Healy

Seán Cronin

James Tracy

Vakh Abdaladze

Ross Molony

Ryan Baird

Martin Moloney

Cormac Foley

Ross Byrne

David Hawkshaw

Liam Turner

Niall Comerford

