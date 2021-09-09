Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 9 September 2021
Advertisement

Sexton back from head injury to captain Leinster in Harlequins friendly

Four academy players and recent signing Michael Ala’alatoa are in line to make their senior debuts for the province tomorrow night.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,340 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5545181
Johnny Sexton returns.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Johnny Sexton returns.
Johnny Sexton returns.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON IS back in the Leinster team for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 7pm). 

The Ireland out-half will captain a side that contains a mixture of youth and experience in his first appearance since suffering a head injury in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Exeter five months ago. 

Max Deegan returns after a long-term knee injury that has kept the number eight out for nearly a year, while Conor O’Brien (centre) and James Lowe (wing) also start after recovering from injuries. 

Leo Cullen’s squad includes eight academy players, four of whom — Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell, Brian Deeny and Niall Comerford — are in line to make their senior Leinster debuts. 

Samoan international Michael Ala’alatoa will also line out for the province for the first time since his summer arrival from Crusaders. 

Leinster team v Harlequins:

15. Chris Cosgrave 
14. Rob Russell 
13. Jamie Osborne 
12. Conor O’Brien 
11. James Lowe 
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Peter Dooley 
2. Dan Sheehan 
3. Michael Ala’alatoa 
4. Devin Toner 
5. Brian Deeny 
6. Rhys Ruddock 
7. Scott Penny 
8. Max Deegan 

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Replacements:

Cian Healy
Seán Cronin 
James Tracy 
Vakh Abdaladze 
Ross Molony
Ryan Baird
Martin Moloney
Cormac Foley
Ross Byrne
David Hawkshaw
Liam Turner 
Niall Comerford 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie