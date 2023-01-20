Kelleher, McCarthy and Conan start for Leinster against Racing

LEINSTER BOSS LEO Cullen has made three changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].

All three are in the pack as Rónan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, and Jack Conan come into the side with Leinster looking to make it four wins from four in the pool stages.

Kelleher replaces Dan Sheehan at hooker, McCarthy starts in the second row as Ross Molony moves to the bench, and Conan comes into the back row in place of Ryan Baird.

Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong remain sidelined through injury but are expected to be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, while James Lowe is currently back in New Zealand for personal reasons.

Cullen names an unchanged backline for the visit of Racing, with Hugo Keenan again joined in the back three by Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour. New Ireland call-up Jamie Osborne partners captain Garry Ringrose in midfield, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne continue their halfback pairing.

Kelleher joins Andrew Porter and Michael Ala’alatoa in the front row, McCarthy is alongside James Ryan in the second row, while Caelan Doris moves to number six to make room for Conan at eight, with Josh van der Flier continuing at openside.

Cian Healy covers tighthead prop from the bench again, with returning scrum-half Luke McGrath and back row Scott Penny coming into the matchday 23.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose (captain)

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Michael Milne

18. Cian Healy

19. Ross Molony

20. Ryan Baird

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Scott Penny

Racing 92:

15. Warrick Gelant

14. Christian Wade

13. Olivier Klemenczak

12. Gael Fickou

11. Louis Dupichot

10. Finn Russell

9. Nolann Le Garrec

1. Eddy Ben Arous

2. Janick Tarrit

3. Trevor Nyakane

4. Baptiste Chouzenoux

5. Boris Palu

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Mahamadou Coulibaly

8. Kitione Kamikamica

Replacements:

16. Peniami Narisia

17. Guram Gogichashvili

18. Gia Kharaishvili

19. Anthime Hemery

20. Maxime Baudonne

21. Antoine Gibert

22. Francis Saili

23. Max Spring

Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].