Dan Leavy returns with Ruddock to captain Leinster on milestone appearance

RHYS RUDDOCK WILL captain Leinster on the occasion of his 200th appearance for the province in this weekend’s URC meeting with the Emirates Lions. (KO 7.35pm; Live on TG4 and Premier Sports).

Joining Ruddock in the back row is the returning Dan Leavy, who makes his first appearance since November.

Ed Byrne is the one change to the front row from last week’s win over Ospreys, as he is selected alongside James Tracy and Michael Ala’alatoa. Devin Toner partners Joe McCarthy in the second row.

Brothers Ross and Harry Byrne once again link up at out-half and centre respectively.

Jimmy O’Brien’s call-up to the Ireland squad means Academy player Max O’Reilly takes the 15 jersey.

Leinster Rugby team v Emirates Lions (appearances in brackets):

15. Max O’Reilly (7)

14. Tommy O’Brien (15)

13. Jamie Osborne (12)

12. Harry Byrne (30)

11. Dave Kearney (171)

10. Ross Byrne (116)

9. Nick McCarthy (42)

1. Ed Byrne (77)

2. James Tracy (135)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (12)

4. Devin Toner (273)

5. Joe McCarthy (1)

6. Josh Murphy (53)

7. Dan Leavy (76)

8. Rhys Ruddock CAPTAIN (199)

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (200)

17. Peter Dooley (98)

18. Thomas Clarkson (11)

19. Jack Dunne (16)

20. Max Deegan (76)

21. Luke McGrath (163)

22. Adam Byrne (62)

23. Scott Penny (34)

Referee – Craig Evans (WRU)