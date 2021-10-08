Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 8 October 2021
Byrne returns for first time since 2019 as Leinster ring the changes for Zebre

Byrne slots into the back three alongside Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 8 Oct 2021, 12:31 PM
27 minutes ago 985 Views 4 Comments
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE UNVEILED the side that will take on Zebre in Round 3 of the United Rugby Championship tomorrow, with Adam Byrne returning to the starting line-up following an injury lay-off [Kick-off 1pm, RTÉ Sport, Premier Sport].

Byrne, who has been sidelined since December 2019, slots in on the right wing as part of a new-look back three alongside Jimmy O’Brien at full-back and Jordan Larmour on the other wing.

Luke McGrath will captain the side for the first time this season while Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne will form a new partnership in the centre. 

In the pack, Ed Byrne and Seán Cronin come in this week but it’s a third start in-a-row for new signing Michael Ala’alatoa who will experience the RDS Arena for the first time.

Devin Toner is involved in a match day 23 for the first time this campaign and starts in the second row alongside Ryan Baird.

Meanwhile, Rónan Kelleher is back involved with Leinster for the first time this season having toured with the British and Irish Lions to South Africa during the summer. ​​

Leinster Rugby v Zebre 

15. Jimmy O’Brien 
14. Adam Byrne 
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Ciarán Frawley 
11. Jordan Larmour 
10. Harry Byrne 
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Ed Byrne 
2. Seán Cronin 
3. Michael Ala’alatoa 
4. Devin Toner 
5. Ryan Baird 
6. Dan Leavy
7. Scott Penny 
8. Rhys Ruddock 

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher 
17. Peter Dooley 
18. Cian Healy 
19. Ross Molony 
20. Max Deegan 
21. Nick McCarthy 
22. Johnny Sexton 
23. Rob Russell

Sinead Farrell
