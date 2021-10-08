Byrne returns for first time since 2019 as Leinster ring the changes for Zebre

LEINSTER HAVE UNVEILED the side that will take on Zebre in Round 3 of the United Rugby Championship tomorrow, with Adam Byrne returning to the starting line-up following an injury lay-off [Kick-off 1pm, RTÉ Sport, Premier Sport].
Byrne, who has been sidelined since December 2019, slots in on the right wing as part of a new-look back three alongside Jimmy O’Brien at full-back and Jordan Larmour on the other wing.
Luke McGrath will captain the side for the first time this season while Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne will form a new partnership in the centre.
In the pack, Ed Byrne and Seán Cronin come in this week but it’s a third start in-a-row for new signing Michael Ala’alatoa who will experience the RDS Arena for the first time.
Devin Toner is involved in a match day 23 for the first time this campaign and starts in the second row alongside Ryan Baird.
Meanwhile, Rónan Kelleher is back involved with Leinster for the first time this season having toured with the British and Irish Lions to South Africa during the summer.
Leinster Rugby v Zebre
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Adam Byrne
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Jordan Larmour
10. Harry Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Ed Byrne
2. Seán Cronin
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Devin Toner
5. Ryan Baird
6. Dan Leavy
7. Scott Penny
8. Rhys Ruddock
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Peter Dooley
18. Cian Healy
19. Ross Molony
20. Max Deegan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Johnny Sexton
23. Rob Russell
