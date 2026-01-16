Harry Byrne gets the nod as Leinster make eight changes to face Bayonne

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED Harry Byrne to start at out-half in the province’s final Champions Cup pool game away to Bayonne on Saturday (3:15pm, Premier Sports).

Jack Boyle, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, RG Snyman, Max Deegan, Garry Ringrose and Jimmy O’Brien also come into the side, with Leo Cullen making eight changes to his side that defeated La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium last weekend.

Ringrose will make his first appearance since Leinster’s opening-weekend victory over Harlequins, while fullback O’Brien will return for his first outing in over a month.

James Ryan will make his 50th Champions Cup appearance for Leinster at Stade Jean-Dauger.

Leinster will be seeking maximum points against Bayonne, who are already eliminated from the Champions Cup and have, to some degree, prioritised next weekend’s Top 14 meeting with Castres, who sit a point below Grégory Patat’s side in 10th in the table.

Bayonne have named a largely second-string pack but frontliners Joris Segonds, Manu Tuilagi, Tom Spring and Cheikh Tiberghien are among those included in a strong-looking backline.

Depending on the results in games between Glasgow and Saracens, and Bristol Bears and Bordeaux, Leinster may need a victory with a try-scoring bonus point to earn a top-two seeding heading into the knockouts. This would assure them home advantage as far as the semi-final stage were they to make it.

Bayonne

15. Cheikh Tiberghien

14. Tom Spring

13. Sireli Maqala

12. Manu Tuilagi

11. Yohan Orabe

10. Joris Segonds

9. Herschel Jantjies

1. Ignacio Calles

2. Lucas Martin

3. Junior Tagi

4. Ewan Johnson

5. Lucas Paulos

6. Alexandre Fischer

7. Arthur Iturria (Captain)

8. Nika Lomidze

Replacements:

16. Facundo Bosch

17. Emosi Tumania

18. Emerick Setiano

19. Alvaro Garcia Iandolino

20. Baptiste Heguy

21. Manex Ariceta

22. Guillaume Martocq

23. Victor Hannoun

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Joshua Kenny

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack Boyle

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. RG Snyman

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Jerry Cahir

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Rieko Ioane

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)