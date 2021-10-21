Doris, Leavy and Conan make-up Leinster back row for Glasgow showdown

LEINSTER HAVE UNVEILED the side that will take on Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship [URC] at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow [KO 7.35pm – live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV].
Caelan Doris, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan will team up as part of a powerful back row in what will be last of a five-game block in the URC before a break for the Autumn Internationals.
Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne and James Lowe will slot into the back three with recent Ireland call-up Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose parterning up in the centre.
Cian Healy starts at loosehead, while Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong complete the front row.
📢 | 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 21, 2021
Here is your #LeinsterRugby squad for tomorrow's trip to Scotstoun Stadium (KO 7.35pm). 🔵💪#GLAvLEI #URC pic.twitter.com/NBdRLnUgP7
Leinster Team v Glasgow Warriors
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. Ryan Baird
6. Caelan Doris
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jack Conan
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Devin Toner
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Jamie Osborne
23. Josh van der Flier
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)