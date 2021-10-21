Doris, Leavy and Conan make-up Leinster back row for Glasgow showdown

LEINSTER HAVE UNVEILED the side that will take on Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship [URC] at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow [KO 7.35pm – live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV].

Caelan Doris, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan will team up as part of a powerful back row in what will be last of a five-game block in the URC before a break for the Autumn Internationals.

Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne and James Lowe will slot into the back three with recent Ireland call-up Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose parterning up in the centre.

Cian Healy starts at loosehead, while Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong complete the front row.

Leinster Team v Glasgow Warriors

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Adam Byrne

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. Ryan Baird

6. Caelan Doris

7. Dan Leavy

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Devin Toner

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Jamie Osborne

23. Josh van der Flier

