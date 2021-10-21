Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 21 October 2021
Advertisement

Doris, Leavy and Conan make-up Leinster back row for Glasgow showdown

This is the last of the five-game block in the URC before the Autumn Internationals break.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 12:31 PM
25 minutes ago 770 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5580441
Leinster's Caelan Doris.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Leinster's Caelan Doris.
Leinster's Caelan Doris.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE UNVEILED the side that will take on Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship [URC] at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow [KO 7.35pm – live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV].

Caelan Doris, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan will team up as part of a powerful back row in what will be last of a five-game block in the URC before a break for the Autumn Internationals.

Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne and James Lowe will slot into the back three with recent Ireland call-up Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose parterning up in the centre.

Cian Healy starts at loosehead, while Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong complete the front row.

Leinster Team v Glasgow Warriors 

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose 
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher 
3. Tadhg Furlong 
4. Ross Molony
5. Ryan Baird 
6. Caelan Doris 
7. Dan Leavy 
8. Jack Conan 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan 
17. Ed Byrne 
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Devin Toner 
20. Rhys Ruddock 
21. Jamison Gibson-Park 
22. Jamie Osborne
23. Josh van der Flier 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie