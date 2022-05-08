Saturday showdown confirmed for Leinster's semi-final with Toulouse

EPCR HAVE CONFIRMED that Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse will take place next Saturday, 14 May, with a 3pm kick-off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The second semi-final between Racing 92 and Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will take place on Sunday 15 May [KO 3pm Irish time].

A Saturday date is clearly in Leinster’s favour, giving Toulouse slightly less time to recover from their extra-time epic quarter-final win over Munster yesterday.

The Top 14 side showed their qualities once again as they came back from a 24-14 Munster lead with 20 minutes to go, drawing level soon before the 80 minutes elapsed and eventually beating the southern province in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Leinster delivered an impressive first-half showing against Leicester at Welford Road in their own quarter-final yesterday evening, building up a 20-0 lead by half time and then seeing out a 23-14 victory.

Those results set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash, with Leinster’s higher seeding from the pool stages granting them home advantage in the final four.

Toulouse are the defending champions and most successful team in the competition’s history with their five titles, one ahead of Leinster.

The other semi-final promises to be a thrilling clash too. Racing stars Finn Russell and Teddy Thomas helped the Parisians to a strong second-half showing as they beat Sale 41-22 in their quarter-final this afternoon.

But O’Gara’s La Rochelle impressed in their 31-19 win over Montpellier yesterday.

That second semi-final will take place in Lens despite Racing having home advantage. Their home venue of Paris La Défense Arena is unavailable next weekend due to French rap group Sexion d’Assaut having two gigs there.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals:

Saturday 14 May

Leinster v Stade Toulousain, Aviva Stadium, Dublin [KO 3pm, BT Sport]

Sunday 15 May

Racing 92 v Stade Rochelais, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens [KO 3pm Irish time, BT Sport/ Channel 4/Virgin Media]

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille [4.45pm Irish time]

EPCR Challenge Cup semi-finals:

Saturday 14 May

Lyon v Wasps, Matmut Stadium de Gerland [KO 12.30pm Irish time, BT Sport]

RC Toulon v Saracens, Stade Félix Mayol [KO 8pm Irish time, BT Sport]

EPCR Challenge Cup final: Friday 27 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille [8pm Irish time].

