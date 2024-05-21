The Leinster team we'd like to see start against Toulouse

LEINSTER ARE FACING some big selection decisions ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup final meeting with Toulouse, and with the province due to name their team on Friday we’ve taken an early stab at the matchday 23 we’d like to see Leo Cullen and his coaches pick.

At fullback, Hugo Keenan can make a welcome return after missing the wins against La Rochelle and Northampton Saints with a hip injury.

Keenan looked sharp as he went the full 80 minutes against Ulster over the weekend and having come through with no issues, he’s surely nailed on to start in London.

James Lowe will resume his place on the wing but the return of Jimmy O’Brien complicates the back three selection.

With Garry Ringrose still working his way back to fitness there is an argument to start O’Brien at centre ahead of Jamie Osborne, who has partnered Robbie Henshaw in midfield during Ringrose’s absence. O’Brien started at centre against Ulster but shone in his more familiar wing position against Ospreys a week previously.

It’s a tight call, but O’Brien could edge Jordan Larmour for the 14 shirt with Henshaw and Osborne continuing their impressive centre partnership. Even if Ringrose was passed fit, it would be a big ask for him to come in and hit the ground running against Toulouse – the centre’s last apperance was for Ireland against Scotland on 16 March.

Ross Byrne will continue at out-half but needs to replicate his dominant display from the quarter-final win against La Rochelle, rather than the more mixed bag against Saints in the semi-final.

Advertisement

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is in peak form and his battle opposite Toulouse maestro Antoine Dupont will be box-office.

There’s no arguing with the all-Ireland International front row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, who has looked back to his best this year.

Joe McCarthy has also enjoyed an excellent season and will have an important role to play in the second row.

Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins have rotated as McCarthy’s lock partner but with James Ryan fit again, the Leinster co-captain has to start. Ryan was arguably the best player on the pitch in last year’s final before being forced off injured and his aggressive edge and rucking ability will be important against a quality Toulouse pack.

The dynamic Ryan Baird has made the number six shirt his own this season and Caelan Doris has been a leading light at number eight, delivering influential performances while also taking on the captaincy in the absence of Ringrose and Ryan.

The big call comes at openside, where Will Connors and Josh van der Flier are in competition to start. Connors started both games against La Rochelle this season and Van der Flier has provided strong impact off the bench, so the temptation is to opt for a 6/2 bench split again with Connors starting.

The 6/2 worked well against La Rochelle in the quarter-finals and Leinster didn’t get the same bench impact when reverting to a 5/3 split against Northampton in the semis. Toulouse are a different type of challenge to La Rochelle’s bruising ball-carriers but the power a 6/2 bench offers must be highly tempting this week.

Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy and Michael Ala’alatoa are a strong front row support act on the bench.

The powerful Jenkins could edge Molony as second row cover, while Jack Conan is a quality back-row replacement to call on, with Van der Flier also available to replace Connors after half-time.

Luke McGrath and the versatile Ciarán Frawley cover the backs, with Larmour unlucky to miss out.

There’s some tight and tough calls but this is a quality, dynamic Leinster team that can go to London and end their Champions Cup drought.

This is the matchday 23 we’d like to see Leinster select for Saturday’s Champions Cup final:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Josh van der Flier