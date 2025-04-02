Dublin bounce back from Meath loss, Sligo strike late to defeat Galway

Results

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Connacht

Sligo 2-9 Galway 2-8

Mayo 5-16 Leitrim 0-8

Leinster

Meath 0-19 Westmeath 0-12

Dublin 2-17 Offaly 1-13

Louth 0-27 Wicklow 1-19

Kildare 4-26 Carlow 0-18

Laois 0-19 Wexford 1-16

Ulster

Down 5-19 Antrim 0-21

Donegal 3-17 Tyrone 0-17

Cavan 3-16 Armagh 1-19

Derry 3-21 Monaghan 1-10

A WEEK AFTER Jamie Murphy’s one-man wondershow against Dublin, Michael McIvor picked up the baton for Leinster U-20 FC title holders Meath.

The big midfielder helped himself to six points from play as Cathal O Bric’s Royals, fresh off their Round 1 defeat of Dublin, cruised beyond Westmeath by 0-19 to 0-12.

Meath are blessed at this age grade with a number of tall, physically imposing athletes who can also play ball and McIvor is one of those.

The big number nine scored six points and registered five of those in the first 11 minutes as Meath strode into a 0-10 to no score lead at the Coralstown-Kinnegad club grounds.

That they only won the game by seven points in the end will be slight concern for boss O Bric with Westmeath, who trailed by eight at half-time, much improved after the break.

Westmeath won the second-half by a point, despite losing a man to a red card midway through the half, and carved out a series of decent goal chances.

In the other Group 1 game, Dublin bounced back from their loss to Meath with a badly needed 2-17 to 1-13 win over Offaly, Joe Quigley and Paddy Kelly with the goals.

Louth recorded their second win in Group 2, beating Wicklow by 0-27 to 1-19, though their 14-point half-time lead was cut to five by full-time.

Kildare were the big winners in Group 3, hammering Carlow by 4-26 to 0-18.

Ben Loakman and Ross Harris drilled first-half goals and both Eoin Cully and Jimmy Lynch added majors after the break.

Laois fought back from 10 points down at half-time, and 12 at one stage early in the second-half, to dramatically draw with Wexford, 0-19 to 1-16 in the other Group 3 game. Darren Brennan hit their stoppage time equaliser.

Meanwhile, Donegal pulled off a terrific 3-16 to 0-17 win over reigning Ulster and All-Ireland U-20 champions Tyrone.

Goals from Mark McDevitt, Conor McCahill and Dylan Mulholland did the trick for the hosts who are the first team through to the Ulster semi-finals.

Donegal led 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time and stretched the lead with goals from McCahill and sub Mulholland at the death.

Derry, who’d previously beaten Armagh, took care of Monaghan this evening on a 3-21 to 1-10 scoreline in Owenbeg while Down hit five goals in a 5-19 to 0-21 win over Antrim.

And Cavan picked up their first win of the campaign, a 3-16 to 1-19 defeat of Monaghan thanks in part to goals from Niall Magee, Darragh Noonan and Evan Crowe.

In Connacht, Sligo’s Dillon Walsh came back to haunt Galway with a late winner in a 2-9 to 2-8 win at Markievicz Park.

Walsh struck the killer goal against Galway in last year’s Connacht final and was on hand again when required while Ronan Niland struck 1-3 for the Yeats County. Dara Mostyn hit Sligo’s other goal.

It was much easier for Mayo who are top of the provincial table with three wins from three after hammering Leitrim by 5-16 to 0-8. Oisin Cronin, Colm McHale, Tom Lydon and Darragh Beirne, 2, sniped the goals.