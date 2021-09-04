Leinster storm to 45-point win over Ulster in interpros

LEINSTER EXCELLED EN route to a convincing win against Ulster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series.

From the off, Leinster shone. Elise O’Byrne-White scored from their first attack and even when Ulster responded brightly, Leinster managed to weather that storm before increasing their lead when hooker Lisa Callan stormed across for their second try. Jenny Murphy converted.

Nikki Caughey got their third try, full back Ella Roberts, their fourth.

Centre Niamh Byrne got Leinster’s fifth, Michelle Claffey number six.

Ulster opened their account when Ilse van Staden showed an opportunist streak to take a quick tap penalty and scramble across the line.

However, Lauren Farrell-McCabe then set up Claffey for her second try.

Ulster’s response was impressive as Taryn Schutzler took advantage of a powerful Ulster maul to finish off with a good score.

Roberts got her second try, Miller and Emily McKeown showed pace to also get on the scoresheet and then Vic O’Mahony brought Leinster’s total to 57 points.