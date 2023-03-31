James Ryan to captain Leinster as 14 Grand Slam winners return to face Ulster

JAMES RYAN WILL captain Leinster against Ulster in tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash at a sold out Aviva Stadium, while Alan O’Connor leads Ulster.
Some 14 players who featured for Ireland in the Six Nations return to the Leinster match day squad for the round of 16 game (KO 5.30pm, RTÉ 2/BT Sport 4).
Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe named on the wings.
Jimmy O’Brien and Robbie Henshaw form the centre partnership for the first time, while Ross Byrne, with Johnny Sexton absent through injury, and Jamison Gibson-Park complete the back line.
Tadhg Furlong makes his first European appearance of the season. He is joined in the front row by Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan.
📥 𝐓𝐡𝐞 #𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫!— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 31, 2023
Here is the Leinster team for tomorrow's @ChampionsCup Round of 16 clash with @UlsterRugby in a sold-out @AVIVAStadium #LEIvULS #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/VEjwADpeVh
Ryan is partnered in the second row by Ross Molony. This season’s leading Heineken Champions Cup try scorer Josh van der Flier is in the back-row alongside Ryan Baird and Jack Conan.
On the bench, hooker John McKee is in line to make his European debut.
📣 Team News— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 31, 2023
Your Ulster team to take on Leinster tomorrow in the @ChampionsCup 🔥
💪 Alan O'Connor captains the side
🔙 Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole and Stuart McCloskey return pic.twitter.com/qxgIGyJknC
O’Connor captains Ulster. Kieran Treadwell, who made his return to the Ulster squad in last weekend’s home win against The Bulls, joins him in the second row.
Dave McCann starts at blindside flanker and is joined in the back row by the experienced pairing of Ireland international Nick Timoney and Springbok Duane Vermeulen.
Rory Sutherland, hooker Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole make up the front row. Herring is fresh from scoring a try for Ireland in the Grand Slam winning victory over England in the Six Nations.
Nathan Doak keeps the number 9 jersey with Billy Burns returning at fly-half.
Stuart McCloskey lines out at inside centre, with James Hume retaining his place in the side from last weekend’s win to restore a familiar centre partnership.
The back three remains unchanged from last week’s match, with Jacob Stockdale starting on the left wing, and Rob Baloucoune hoping to maintain his try-scoring form from the win over the Bulls on the right wing. Mike Lowry completes the 15 at full back.
Dan McFarland can call upon an experienced bench with Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Harry Sheridan, and Marcus Rea covering the forwards. John Cooney, Stewart Moore and Ben Moxham provide the backline options for the province.
Leinster
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Jordan Larmour
- 13. Jimmy O’Brien
- 12. Robbie Henshaw
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. James Ryan (Capt)
- 6. Ryan Baird
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Jack Conan
- Replacements:
- 16. John McKee
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 19. Jason Jenkins
- 20. Scott Penny
- 21. Luke McGrath
- 22. Harry Byrne
- 23. Ciarán Frawley
Ulster
- 15. Michael Lowry
- 14. Rob Baloucoune
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Billy Burns
- 9. Nathan Doak;
- 1. Rory Sutherland
- 2. Rob Herring
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Alan O’Connor (Capt)
- 5. Kieran Treadwell
- 6. Dave McCann
- 7. Nick Timoney
- 8. Duane Vermeulen.
- Replacements:
- 16. Tom Stewart
- 17. Eric O’Sullivan
- 18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
- 19. Harry Sheridan
- 20. Marcus Rea
- 21. John Cooney
- 22. Stewart Moore
- 23. Ben Moxham
Ref: Luke Pearce (RFU)