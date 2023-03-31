James Ryan to captain Leinster as 14 Grand Slam winners return to face Ulster

JAMES RYAN WILL captain Leinster against Ulster in tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash at a sold out Aviva Stadium, while Alan O’Connor leads Ulster.

Some 14 players who featured for Ireland in the Six Nations return to the Leinster match day squad for the round of 16 game (KO 5.30pm, RTÉ 2/BT Sport 4).

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe named on the wings.

Jimmy O’Brien and Robbie Henshaw form the centre partnership for the first time, while Ross Byrne, with Johnny Sexton absent through injury, and Jamison Gibson-Park complete the back line.

Tadhg Furlong makes his first European appearance of the season. He is joined in the front row by Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan.

Advertisement

Ryan is partnered in the second row by Ross Molony. This season’s leading Heineken Champions Cup try scorer Josh van der Flier is in the back-row alongside Ryan Baird and Jack Conan.

On the bench, hooker John McKee is in line to make his European debut.

📣 Team News



Your Ulster team to take on Leinster tomorrow in the @ChampionsCup 🔥



💪 Alan O'Connor captains the side

🔙 Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole and Stuart McCloskey return pic.twitter.com/qxgIGyJknC — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 31, 2023

O’Connor captains Ulster. Kieran Treadwell, who made his return to the Ulster squad in last weekend’s home win against The Bulls, joins him in the second row.

Dave McCann starts at blindside flanker and is joined in the back row by the experienced pairing of Ireland international Nick Timoney and Springbok Duane Vermeulen.

Rory Sutherland, hooker Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole make up the front row. Herring is fresh from scoring a try for Ireland in the Grand Slam winning victory over England in the Six Nations.

Nathan Doak keeps the number 9 jersey with Billy Burns returning at fly-half.

Stuart McCloskey lines out at inside centre, with James Hume retaining his place in the side from last weekend’s win to restore a familiar centre partnership.

The back three remains unchanged from last week’s match, with Jacob Stockdale starting on the left wing, and Rob Baloucoune hoping to maintain his try-scoring form from the win over the Bulls on the right wing. Mike Lowry completes the 15 at full back.

Dan McFarland can call upon an experienced bench with Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Harry Sheridan, and Marcus Rea covering the forwards. John Cooney, Stewart Moore and Ben Moxham provide the backline options for the province.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan (Capt)

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Scott Penny

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak;

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor (Capt)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Dave McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Marcus Rea

21. John Cooney

22. Stewart Moore

23. Ben Moxham

Ref: Luke Pearce (RFU)