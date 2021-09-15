Membership : Access or Sign Up
75% capacity approved for Leinster's opening URC fixture at Aviva Stadium

Leo Cullen’s side face the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday, 25 September.

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 5:01 PM
Leinster fans at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE AVIVA STADIUM is permitted to be at 75% capacity for Leinster’s opening United Rugby Championship fixture later this month. 

The province face South African outfit the Vodacom Bulls in the new competition format at 5.15pm on Saturday, 25 September.

In line with current government guidelines, it has been announced today that the venue can be three-quarters full for the game. 

All adult supporters must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within previous six months and proof of vaccination or recovery may be requested prior to entry.

“This is huge progress for the club and we very much look forward to welcoming supporters back to Aviva Stadium on Saturday week for the first URC game of the new season,” said Kevin Quinn, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Leinster Rugby.

“It’s been a long time coming but we have worked tirelessly with the various government departments and agencies, Aviva Stadium, the IRFU and all our stakeholders and partners to ensure that we kept building towards a day like today and this announcement.

There will be some changes and challenges to the match-day experience but we feel that it’s the right time, within the guidelines, to look towards a safe and responsible return of crowds in a Covid-compliant manner.

“There will be an onus on the ticket holder to comply with the stadium policies, to wear their masks and to follow the guidelines, but that is the model that we are moving towards as a society from the end of October onwards, and we are confident that Leinster Rugby supporters and indeed any Bulls supporters will respect that.”

There will be a presale for Leinster season ticket holders from 10am tomorrow, before general sales begin at 10am on Friday.

The42 Team

