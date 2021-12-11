'In terms of putting together an 80-minute performance, we're still a bit off'

COME 80 MINUTES, the scoreline only told half the story. Leinster’s opening game of the 2021/22 Champions Cup season goes down as a seven-try bonus point win, but there was a fair chunk of homework here for Leo Cullen and his coaching team to sift through for the Monday morning review.

Leinster have put plenty of teams to the sword in this competition over the years, but the latest, a 25-point win over Bath, wasn’t as convincing as it looks on paper.

With the result long beyond doubt, Leinster became a little ragged in their play across the closing 20 minutes, failing to build on their lead after Josh van der Flier crossed for try number seven in the 57th minute.

Even before that, there was enough for Cullen to work with. The scrum showed a few creaks and handling errors crept into Leinster’s play as they ripped apart a very accomodating Bath side apart in the opening period.

“To get a win and a bonus point is great, lots of good stuff, particularly early in the game I thought,” Cullen said.

The last 20 minutes is probably the thing that is lingering a little bit for us in terms of some frustrations, because ultimately Bath win that 20 minute period 7-0.”

Cullen knows his team will need to be more clinical if they are to bring the Champions Cup back to the province for the first time since 2018. The Leinster boss feels there is more to come from his team, but he also admits the cohesion of old isn’t quite there yet, putting some of that down to the new structure of the club season, and the long break his squad had to wait through during the November international window.

It’s the same for everyone, of course, but that period has traditionally been an opportunity for Leinster to get the second in line up and running while the internationals concentrate on the demands of Ireland duty.

“The tournament isn’t won in round one, so for us it just feels like we’re still trying to get going a little bit,” he continued.

Leo Cullen watches on during the warm-up. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“The season is unusual. We’re in the middle of December, and we had a five game block at the start of the season where by round four and five of that block we were starting to hit a decent bit of form. Then obviously there is the November break and we’re in the third game post that break now, so just trying to get going again.

“The big thing for us is just trying to improve week on week. Lots of good stuff in the first half (today), but in terms of putting together an 80-minute performance we’re still a bit off.

Definitely the game became very, very loose quite early really. We lacked control. Some of it is down to us as coaches, making some changes early which created a bit of disruption around that cohesion part. Obviously that is the decision we made. Some of it is in our hands as coaches as well. We become a little bit loose and lose a little bit of focus.

“As you could see it was tit for tat, both teams were having cracks when the game became loose with lots of turnovers in the last 20 minutes. It didn’t particularly suit us. It was a pity that we didn’t kick on a little bit more. We were 45-13 up at 57 or 58 minutes. The last 22 or 23 minutes it is 7-0 to Bath. It was a lost opportunity for us (to score more points). It is important that we turn the page now.”

Next up is a trip to Montpellier on Friday night, where Leinster will hope to welcome back more of their frontline internationals, although the game may come too soon for captain Johnny Sexton.

“There were a couple of guys who didn’t feature today who will be back in the selection mix for next week. We will see how all the bodies are and make a plan on Monday for Friday night,” Cullen added.

“We will see how he (Sexton) comes through the week. It’s hard to talk about all of the different individuals based off the week that we’ve had.”

