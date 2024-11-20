Leo Cullen agrees two-year extension as Leinster head coach

LEO CULLEN HAS agreed a new two-year contract extension to remain as Leinster Rugby head coach until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Cullen was appointed to the position in August 2015. His current contract expired at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Through his tenure, the former Leinster and Ireland lock has led the province to Champions Cup glory in 2018, and four United Rugby Championship titles. He has twice been named URC Coach of the Year, in 2018 and 2022.

“I am delighted and honoured to have been asked to continue in my role as head coach of Leinster Rugby,” said Cullen.

Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan also spoke on the news, and explained the process.

“Moving Leo away from his previous rolling one-year contract extensions was a key priority for me in 2022, as it was in this instance and given we are in the middle of contract negotiation season, I am delighted to get this business concluded ahead of a critical block of our season resuming next week,” said Nolan.

“Leinster Rugby has won five trophies under Leo’s direction, making him the club’s most successful coach. Nearly 100 players have made their debuts under him, the vast majority of whom come through our pathway.

“Yes, we have come up short in the last three years and while we are very conscious of that fact, my remit and that of the club in making a head coach appointment, is to also look beyond that.

“We are consistently competing in finals year after year, we continue to develop exciting homegrown talent from our pathways, and when we do look externally for coaching or player recruitment, we continue to attract the highest calibre of talent to our club who are excited to work with Leo.”

“While the last three years hurt, no-one feels that hurt more than Leo and of course, his players and coaches,” he continued.

“But the page has turned. A new season is already underway in a new home, with record season ticket numbers, new coaches, new players and Leinster sitting top of the URC table after a strong start to the season. You can see that Leo and his squad, indeed the whole club, are as ambitious and as hungry for success as ever.

𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙜𝙤...



✍ We're delighted to announce Leo Cullen has signed a new two-year deal to remain as Head Coach of Leinster Rugby!#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/JuzQ7ngFz4 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 20, 2024

“Beyond the playing field, Leo uniquely understands the Leinster eco-system, our communities, our culture and our DNA. So when you factor all of these points together, offering Leo a two-year contract extension was an easy decision to make and we are delighted to confirm it here this morning.”

Cullen thanked Nolan along with Guy Easterby of Leinster Rugby and David Humphreys of the IRFU, as well as his wife Dairaine and his family for their support and sacrifice.

“We are lucky to have a fantastic group of players and staff here at Leinster who I enjoy going to work with every day,” the Wicklow native added.

“Everyone in the group is focused on working hard, maximising our potential and making our families, friends and supporters proud of what we do on the pitch. I’m really excited by what the future holds for us.”