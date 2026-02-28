IF LOSING TO Cardiff 8-7 was disappointing for Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, there was no real harm done to their chances of holding onto their URC title.

They picked up a losing bonus point and got the chance to blood more youngsters in what were pretty brutal conditions. The Welsh rain poured down, turning the ball into an often uncatchable bar of soap.

It was a fourth defeat of the campaign and the second time this season that Cardiff have turned over Cullen’s side. They did the same in a pre-season friendly at the Tallaght Stadium and moved up to third in the table as a result of their triumph.

But if they meet again in the play-offs, it will be on different terms. Cullen will have his 16 Irish squad members back and perhaps a few significant others off the treatment table.

“Cardiff are flying at the moment and grinding out wins. They are executing well, have a strong kicking game and very disciplined defence — they will be there and thereabouts in the end,” admitted Cullen.

“The conditions at the Arms Park were very difficult. The kick battle and playing in the right areas of the field were crucial, and Cardiff did that better than we did.

“Cardiff were better in their kicking game and very disciplined in everything they did as well. Both teams were losing the ball in contact because of the conditions, and it was just one of those games where it was going to be difficult to attack — the ball was like a bar of soap.

“When we scored a try to make it 8-7, I thought we looked the stronger team at that stage. But Cardiff wrestled back control and were able to see out the game.

“It’s frustrating from our point of view because the lads have trained hard and were ready for this game. We’ve got some young and inexperienced guys who are just learning on the job, who will be better for this experience.

“The Arms Park is a tough place to come at any time, so when you have ‘X’ number of players unavailable and then lose your No 10 (Harry Byrne) after only three minutes, it becomes difficult. We had plans that we weren’t really able to execute.”

With top-of-the-table Glasgow Warriors next up at Scotstoun in three weeks, life won’t get any easier for Leinster, who saw their 11-match unbeaten run brought to an end in the Welsh capital. Cullen admits there are still things to tighten up on.

“Their try was a kick chase situation that was well taken by them, but poor from us. We needed to be better there,” he added.

“We always have a group at this time of year that has younger players in it. Many of them featured at the start of the season, and ironically, we played Cardiff in pre-season, and they beat us in Tallaght Stadium, so this is another step in their journey.

“Things are a bit disjointed, and it isn’t quite where we want things to be. We’re a bit inconsistent, and we need to keep working hard.”