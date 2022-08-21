Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

BRITAIN’S LEON EDWARDS claimed the UFC welterweight title with a stunning victory over Kamaru Usman in Salt Lake City sealed by a last-minute head kick.

The 30-year-old challenger had been on course for defeat at Vivint Arena before unleashing a left-high kick in the final round that sent Usman crashing to the canvas.

Edwards, who lost to Usman in 2015, is only the second Briton to become a UFC champion, following Michael Bisping in 2016.

He said in his post-fight octagon interview: “I can’t put it into words. It’s been a long four years. They all doubted me, they all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now!

“I’m from the trenches, I’m built like this. I go until the battle is done.

“I do it for everyone coming behind me. I told you it was possible. We can win a belt, from the UK. Look at me now. I told you I could do it.

“God is on my side. I said it all week, I felt like this is my moment. Everything that happened in the past – two years out, the pandemic, all of it. They all said I couldn’t come back and do it.

“There is no ring rust. Now, look at me, the champion of the world. I was born in Jamaica with nothing, look at me now.”

Elsewhere on the main card, Paulo Costa defeated Luke Rockhold and Merab Dvalishvili overcame Jose Aldo with both results via unanimous decision.

In addition, Lucie Pudilová beat Wu Yanan via TKO (strikes) and Tyson Pedro got the better of Harry Hunsucker also via TKO (body kick and punches).