Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 9 February, 2020
Super Sunday for Leona Maguire as she finishes tied for fourth in Australia

Stephanie Meadow also managed a top 20 finish at the Vic Open, which was won by Hee Young Park.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 8:54 AM
26 minutes ago 469 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4998861
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IN JUST THE second event of her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire outlined her credentials at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

A two-under par round of 70 pushed Maguire up the leaderboard to leave her in a tie for fourth place at the end of the final round.

On seven-under for the tournament, the 25-year-old from Cavan and Sweden’s Linnea Strom were each just one stroke off the pace set by the leaders.

A three-way play-off culminated in victory for Hee Young Park, who prevailed at the expense of South Korean compatriots Hye-Jin Choi and So Yeon Ryu.

Despite dropping four shots in her final round, a two-under tournament for Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow kept her inside the top 20.

Maguire, having began the day tied for 11th on five-under, carded a round that included five birdies and three bogies at the 13th Beach Golf Links on the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria, Australia.

The men’s event at the Vic Open saw Australia’s Min Woo Lee take his first European Tour title, a score of 19-under leaving him two shots better than New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Meanwhile, a level-par third round has left Seamus Power in a tie for 44th (four-under for the tournament) going into the final day’s play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

On 17 under, the leader – Canada’s Nick Taylor – holds a one-shot advantage over second-placed Phil Mickelson. 

COMMENTS (1)

