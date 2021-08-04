Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 4 August 2021
Steady start for Leona Maguire as women's golf competition gets underway

The Cavan golfer posted an even-par round of 71.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 4:48 AM
42 minutes ago
Leona Maguire in action in Tokyo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE posted an even-par 71 on the opening day of the women’s golf competition at the 2020 Olympics, leaving her in a tie for 23rd place and four shots from early clubhouse leader Nelly Korda. 

Maguire has been tipped as an outside medal prospect for Ireland given her outstanding form prior to arriving in Tokyo, shooting a stunning round of 61 at her most recent event, the Evian Championship, to tie for sixth. 

Amid stultifying, 35-degree heat at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, Maguire opened with a trio of pars before bogeying the par-three fourth.

She immediately clawed the shot back with a birdie on the par-five fifth, and closed out the rest of the front nine at even-par, prior to dropping a shot at 11. She then birdied a second par-five, the 14th, then limited the damage of bogey on 16 by birdieing 17. Maguire saved par with a 10-foot putt on the last, to trail USA’s Korda by four shots. 

Stephanie Meadow teed off a couple of hours after Maguire, and a bogey on the sixth hold left her one-over through seventh. 

As was the case for the men’s competition, medals will be handed out at the end of a traditional 72-hole, four-day strokeplay format.  

Follow the leaderboard live here. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

