Dublin: 5°C Sunday 7 March 2021
Cavan's Leona Maguire gets a superb top six finish on LGPA tour

The 26-year-old Irishwoman birdied the closing two holes to finish sixth at prestigious LPGA tour event.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 10:26 PM
56 minutes ago 1,128 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5374734
Leona Maguire finished on five under.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Leona Maguire finished on five under.
Leona Maguire finished on five under.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE produced a brilliant finish to her round, and tournament, at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Golden Ocala course in Florida.

The Cavan golfer was tied for 11th coming into the final round, 10 shots behind Austin Ernst, the eventual winner.

After starting poorly, bogeying the first and second holes, Maguire then found form, getting three birdies in a row on five, six and seven to get her round back on track. A bogey at the ninth meant she posted an even par total for the outward nine.

But she found form on the inward nine, especially in the closing couple of holes. As a result, her round of 70, combined with the 69 she shot in round one, 71 in round two and 73 yesterday, has left her tied for sixth – her second highest finish in an LGPA tour event, but highest on American soil.

Maguire did post a fourth place finish in the ISPS Handa Vic Open at the 13th Beach Golf Links on the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria last February.

She won $52,000 that day and she can expect to earn something similar here in an event with an overall pot of $1.5m. 

Better again, this result may push her up into the top 100 when the rankings are updated. 

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

