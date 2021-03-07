Cavan's Leona Maguire gets a superb top six finish on LGPA tour

IRELAND’S LEONA MAGUIRE produced a brilliant finish to her round, and tournament, at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Golden Ocala course in Florida.

The Cavan golfer was tied for 11th coming into the final round, 10 shots behind Austin Ernst, the eventual winner.

After starting poorly, bogeying the first and second holes, Maguire then found form, getting three birdies in a row on five, six and seven to get her round back on track. A bogey at the ninth meant she posted an even par total for the outward nine.

Leader by 🖐@AustinErnst92 is marching towards her third Tour victory in Ocala



Watch now on @GolfChannel! pic.twitter.com/dvEhWWcmDU — LPGA (@LPGA) March 7, 2021

But she found form on the inward nine, especially in the closing couple of holes. As a result, her round of 70, combined with the 69 she shot in round one, 71 in round two and 73 yesterday, has left her tied for sixth – her second highest finish in an LGPA tour event, but highest on American soil.

Looking forward to teeing it up this week at the @LPGA #DriveOn Championship @GoldenOcala ⛳️



Bright and early 7:16am tee time for Round 1 tomorrow 😎 pic.twitter.com/CbpOkplD68 — Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) March 3, 2021

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Maguire did post a fourth place finish in the ISPS Handa Vic Open at the 13th Beach Golf Links on the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria last February.

She won $52,000 that day and she can expect to earn something similar here in an event with an overall pot of $1.5m.

Better again, this result may push her up into the top 100 when the rankings are updated.