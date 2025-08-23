Leona Maguire tied for second at Canadian Open

AKIE IWAI CARDED a two-under par 69 on Friday to push her lead to three strokes midway through the Canadian Women’s Open, where Leona Maguire is one of three players in the chasing pack tied in second place.

Iwai, the Japanese rookie, is after a second straight LPGA title and joined twin sister Chisato as an LPGA winner with her triumph in Portland last Sunday. and started the day at Mississauga Golf and Country Club with a two-shot lead.

With a nine-under total of 133 she was three clear of Maguire, world number one Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, and Australian Minjee Lee.

Lee climbed the leaderboard with a four-under par 67 that featured five birdies before a bogey at 18.

Maguire had five birdies and four bogeys in a one-under 70 and Jeeno shook off an opening bogey to add two birdies in her one-under effort.

Iwai, who said Thursday she had put her breakthrough win behind her to concentrate on the task at hand this week, enjoyed another solid day, but said it could have been better.

“Today also I (had) many birdie chances, but I just didn’t get them,” said Iwai, who had four birdies and two bogeys.

No one was able to gain any ground, however, with Lee saying that she, too, was unable to make the most of her opportunities on the greens.

“I had a really nice front nine,” said Lee, who had four birdies in her first nine holes, and added another at 16. “I birdied the same two holes to start, two and three yesterday as well, so I had good vibes.

“And I felt like I hit solid shots on the back nine as well. Just didn’t have too many that were, like, close range, so didn’t hole too many mid-range putts for birdie.

“I think overall it’s one of those courses where there is a score out there, but it’s like you hit it a little bit off target or the rough is quite thick, so I think you just have to stay patient and take what it gives you.”

Nevertheless Lee, whose three major titles include the Women’s PGA Championship this year, said she’ll be taking a more aggressive approach into the weekend.

“I do think internally it’s a little bit different,” Lee said of chasing the lead. “You can kind of be a little more aggressive and you’re trying to obviously chase and make as many birdies as possible.”

Canadian Brooke Henderson, who won the title in 2018, had four birdies in her last seven holes, including two in a row to cap a five-under par 66 that saw her share fifth place on 137.

Henderson ws tied with Sweden’s Linnea Strom and Americans Jenny Bae and Megan Khang.

But it was a tough day for 15-year-old Canadian amateur Aphrodite Deng, who started the day tied for second but carded a two-over 73.

