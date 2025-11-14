Leona Maguire has share of fourth as Kai Trump struggles in LPGA debut

SOUTH KOREAN RYU Hae-ran fired seven birdies in a six-under par 64 on Thursday to seize a one-shot lead over Australian Grace Kim in the LGPA Annika at Pelican tournament in Belleair, Florida.

Kim, who captured her first major title at the Evian Championship this year, teed off on 10 and had six birdies before her lone bogey of the day at her penultimate hole, the par-four eighth.

Her 65 put her one stroke clear of American Jennifer Kupcho with a group of four — Ireland’s Leona Maguire, Japan’s Mao Saigo, England’s Charley Hull and South Korean Lee So-mi — sharing fourth on 67.

Maguire carded two bogeys and five birdies to finish three under par.

Ryu also teed off on the 10th hole and had three birdies and a bogey over her first nine holes, then strung together four straight birdies from the fourth through the seventh coming in.

The three-time LPGA winner hit all 14 fairways in regulation and needed just 28 putts.

“I hit my tee shots pretty well,” she said, adding that she used her three-wood a lot off the tee because her distance with her driver would have put her in the narrowest part of many fairways.

The strategy paid off, giving her a strong start on a course she’s had trouble with in the past.

“To be honest I don’t like Florida because my score is not good, but every year I just hope that I play well on this course.

“That’s why I’m so happy I get 64 today.”

Kai Trump, eldest granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, had a tough start to her LPGA debut.

The high school senior, who is slated to compete for the University of Miami next year, played on a sponsor’s invitation and shot a 13-over par 83 that left her dead last in the field of 108.

“I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there,” said Trump, adding that she was more nervous on the first tee than she had been speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

“I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots. And obviously being my first LPGA event now I kind of know how it goes. I felt, like, a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards.”

“I learned a lot,” added the 18-year-old, who had two double bogeys and nine bogeys without a birdie.

Although her grandfather and US golf great Tiger Woods had advised her to try to have fun in her first LPGA outing, she admitted that it wasn’t until she’d played eight holes that she finally felt like she was settling in.

“The whole time I was nervous, without a doubt,” she said. “I thought I did pretty good for just a first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there.”