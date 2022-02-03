Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 3 February 2022
Maguire one shot off the lead after sensational 66 in Florida

Maguire shot eight birdies and two bogeys to give her momentum heading into the second day.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 9:00 PM
51 minutes ago 1,096 Views 2 Comments
Cavan's Leona Maguire.
Image: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO
Image: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

LEONA MAGUIRE CARDED a stunning opening round 66 in the LPGA Drive on Championship to leave her one shot off the lead.

Maguire shot eight birdies and two bogeys to leave her just behind Nasa Hataoka and Marina Alex who sit tied for first on -7.

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow became the first player on the LPGA Tour to hit a hole-in-one this season when she dropped one in on the fifth.

She finished with a one-over 73 to leave her eight shots off the lead. 

