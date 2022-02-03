Maguire one shot off the lead after sensational 66 in Florida

LEONA MAGUIRE CARDED a stunning opening round 66 in the LPGA Drive on Championship to leave her one shot off the lead.

Maguire shot eight birdies and two bogeys to leave her just behind Nasa Hataoka and Marina Alex who sit tied for first on -7.

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow became the first player on the LPGA Tour to hit a hole-in-one this season when she dropped one in on the fifth.

She finished with a one-over 73 to leave her eight shots off the lead.

