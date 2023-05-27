Leona Maguire primed for this afternoon's Match-Play knockouts

LEONA MAGUIRE WILL face Perrine Delacour in the round of 16 at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

The Cavan native tees off against her French opponent at 4pm Irish time after making sure of her place in the knockout stages with a 5&3 win over South Korea’s Narin An yesterday.

And she is brimming with confidence heading into the weekend after delivering what she described as “probably the best I’ve played the last few days” having lost the first hole to An before striking back with wins at the third, fourth and fifth courtesy of birdies.

Pars at six and eight were enough to add to her lead before closing out the contest with six pars on the trot at Shadow Creek.

Speaking after her group win over An’s compatriot Jenny Shin on Thursday, in which Maguire battled back from four down to win her second straight game, the 28-year-old explained: “I think you can have some really big wins if someone is just on fire, but you don’t have to miss very much to find yourself in trouble out here.

“But at the same time, you can have those big seesaw matches where someone’s up, someone is down — you can make a comeback.”