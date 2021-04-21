Maguire four shots off the lead in Los Angeles after first round on LPGA Tour

LEONA MAGUIRE’S GOOD form continued for much of the first round of the latest LPGA Tour event in Los Angeles today as she lies four shots off the lead.

Maguire carded a two-under 69 in the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open with Moriya Jutanugarn leading the way after an opening 65.

Cavan native Maguire, who enjoyed a career best finish on the LPGA Tour last weekend with a tie for second at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, was left to rue a dropped shot on the par-four 9th, the final hole of her round.

At one stage on her back nine she was on four-under and just a shot off the lead after a birdie on the 3rd.

But a double bogey on the par-three 4th was a setback, although compensated somewhat by a birdie on the next hole, the 5th, before that closing bogey.

Maguire enjoyed an excellent run of form on her front nine after dropping a shot on the 12th, she proceeded to birdie four of her next five holes to vault up the leaderboard.

The 26-year-old was one of the early starters at Wilshire Country Club with Stephanie Meadow set to tee off later.

