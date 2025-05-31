Saigo takes three-shot lead as Maguire misses cut at US Women's Open

MAO SAIGO TOOK aim at a second straight major title on Friday, firing a six-under-par 66 to grab a three-shot lead over a group including world number one Nelly Korda after two rounds of the US Women’s Open in Wisconsin.
Japan’s Saigo, who won a five-way playoff to lift her first major trophy at the Chevron Championship, shrugged off a spectacular piece of bad luck to build a 36-hole total of eight-under par at Erin Hills.
But she can expect a strong weekend challenge from Korda after the American posted her best round score ever at a US Open — five-under 67 — to headline a group of six players on five-under.
Korda is tied with Japan’s Hinako Shibuno, Americans Yealimi Noh and Sarah Schmelzel, South Korean Kim A-lim and Sweden’s Maja Stark.
The demanding Erin Hills layout claimed some notable victims, including Ireland’s Leona Maguire who saw a bright start to her second round implode with a triple-bogey seven at the 11th hole.
The Cavan golfer finished on four-over par, well outside the projected cut line on one-over when darkness halted play with a dozen players on the course.
– © AFP 2025
Golf leona maguire LPGA Tour Mao Saigo