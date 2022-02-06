Johnny Ward: Honeysuckle shows there are still horses with star power

ON THIS CARD 25 years ago, Danoli prompted a raucous response to a race neither seen nor heard at Leopardstown since.

He was a once-in-a-lifetime horse, owned by both an unassuming man from the country and a nation. Many horses more talented have won at this track, including Honeysuckle.

Given the mega-rich owners who dominate the jumps game now, it is harder and harder for a Danoli to come around. Enda Bolger was downbeat after the handicap chase he won today with Birchdale because he mixed up the JP McManus caps in the race, only to be congratulated and surprised by a stranger in the grandstand afterwards.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

With the big owners snapping up the kids from the point-to-point academies before they’ve seen a racecourse, it’s rare that the small man or woman wins big in jumps racing nowadays. Yet Honeysuckle, in making it 14 out of 14 in the Irish Champion Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore, is probably doing more for racing than this middle-aged cynic might imagine.

There was nothing altogether special about her victory today, as she faced an ordinary bunch of horses for this level and only had to run her race. Yet you could tell beforehand that Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead will feel the pressure of her failure to finally face defeat until she eventually loses. And that is no given.

The crowd sucked towards the parade ring to see her walk the catwalk illustrates that there are still horses who have the magnetic celebrity effect. “Every second person you meet says my daughter or son is a massive fan of Rachael and Honeysuckle,” de Bromhead said – and he’s not one for exaggeration.

She had very little to gain in winning here as she had nothing to beat in terms of what Honeysuckle faces and the rest were much of a muchness. But she won again and it’s hard to see how she’s beaten at Cheltenham.

Racing was sterile behind closed doors and Blackmore appreciates that.

Advertisement

“I never got a reception like that cantering to the start. It was incredible and I really got chills through my veins listening to everyone as we went down,” she said.

“I am a bit emotional. The crowds are what make it special and that cheer going down to the start, where would you get it?”

Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

In winning six of the eight grade ones over the two days, Willie Mullins surely did enough to hog the headlines but, for some reason, I gave him the top billing in neither this report nor yesterday’s. Perhaps it is because we expect it; perhaps we yearn for the riches shared.

Chacun Pour Soi and Energumene combined might not beat Shishkin but Paul Townend will have a tough choice if they both go Queen Mother in March. Chacun Pour Soi was pretty flawless today, even if Paul Townend reckoned he can jump better, and there’s clearly no doubt about him getting up any hill on this evidence.

“I love the horse and love riding him and I’m delighted for him. He’s been fragile all his life so hopefully he’s in one piece come Cheltenham,” said Townend, though Mullins reckons doubts remain about his form when he crosses the Irish Sea.

That’s no concern for Galopin Des Champs, who won at Cheltenham last year and surely does again in March. It’s worrying when connections had an issue with the jumping of Galopin Des Champs, Chacun Pour Soi and Sir Gerhard given all bolted up in Grade 1s today.

“I wasn’t as happy with his jumping as I was at Christmas but then Paul said it was a Grade 1 pace today. Bryan Cooper got down off my other horse and said the same thing: they were going so fast,” said Mullins of the awesome Galopin Des Champs.

“Paul said he didn’t want to let him down to jump fences the way he did at Christmas; otherwise he would maybe have been in front too early, on softer ground, so he held on to him a bit longer.

“He didn’t go with them a few times and the horse was very brave and I was wondering how long that was going to last.”

They say winners are first and the rest are nowhere but tell trainer Paddy Corkery that. The story of Paddy and Master McShee is arguably better than that of Danoli and the horse’s second to Galopin Des Champs represented a phenomenal run.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Corkery sells tractors, took up training very late in life and only does so for a bit of fun. A horse who was essentially given away to him – who had wind problems and has bled internally – has nevertheless turned into a sensation.

“We knew the horse was in phenomenal form coming here today,” he said after Master McShee floored a good field in the race behind Galopin Des Champs. “A horse with little experience, and we met a superstar.

“We got a brilliant reception for a horse who didn’t win. I’m delighted too for the people in Aglish and Villierstown who had a few quid each way and got their few quid back!”

I asked him would they go to Cheltenham.

“I will,” he said.

“But the horse will be staying at home.”

It’s not all about Cheltenham.