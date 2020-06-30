This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leroy Sane set to leave Man City in €60 million deal

The Germany international is belatedly joining Bayern Munich, after an initial deal fell through.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 7:58 PM
Man City's Leroy Sane (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY have agreed a deal to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, the PA news agency understands.

The deal is understood to be worth 60million euros (£54.8m) – €49m up front plus €11m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old Germany winger joined City from Schalke in 2016.

City manager Pep Guardiola revealed just over a week ago that Sane had rejected numerous offers of a new contract and wanted to move elsewhere.

It is understood Bayern, who have long been linked with the player, will be paying €22m in wages, which is double what City were offering.

Sane suffered knee ligament damage in the Community Shield clash with Liverpool last August and only made his return to action last week when he came off the bench against Burnley.

City are understood to be delighted with the fee for the player, given the amount of time he has been sidelined for this season, the fact he has only a year left on his contract, the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the transfer market and the other options they have in attacking positions.

