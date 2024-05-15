Offaly and Dublin set up Leinster U20 final clash

OFFALY BOOKED THEIR place in the final of the Leinster U20 hurling championship final after a thrilling 2-17 to 2-16 win over Kilkenny at O’Connor Park.

But it was a far more routine path to the decider for Dublin who eased past Galway on a scoreline of 4-17 to 0-20.

For Offaly, they led 1-9 to 0-11 at the break with a goal from Shane Rigney on 23 minutes proving the difference.

He struck 1-2 in total during that period and was one of five scorers for his side.

Kilkenny responded inside the opening 10 minutes of the re-start to take a three-point lead but a second goal for Rigney halted their momentum.

Just before the hour mark a Niall Shortall goal gave the Cats new life to make it a two-point game and just when it looked like Offaly had made the game safe with a four-point lead approaching the last minute up stepped Harry Shine to produce a goal making it 2-17 to 2-16 going into injury time.

But there was no more drama on a night of contrasting emotions.

In the other semi-final, however, there was less jeopardy as the Dubs eased to a nine-point win over Galway in Portlaoise.

Dublin were comfortable at the break, leading 2-10 to 0-10 with the opening goal of the game coming after just 30 seconds courtesy of Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing.

David Purcell added a second inside the opening 10 minutes and Ó Dúlaing also helped himself to three frees.

The sides traded a raft of points until the 58th minute when it was a three-point game – 2-16 to 0-19.

But then Dubs pulled away with another pair of quick-fire goals before the hour mark, first from Conor Newton and then Purcell’s second of the game.

From there Galway had no way back and it was Ó Dúlaing who had the final say with a free before the end.