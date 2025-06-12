Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan edge closer to fighting for world title in rematch

AN EAGERLY ANTICIPATED rematch of the most controversial all-Irish boxing match in recent years may be elevated in its significance, with Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan edging closer to meeting for the vacant IBF welterweight world title in the autumn.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes both Crocker and Donovan, tonight confirmed that current welterweight king Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis intends to move up to light-middleweight on medical and performance grounds, which would see him relinquish his titles at 147 pounds.

Belfast’s Crocker [21-0, 11KOs] is the number-one-ranked contender for the IBF title following his disqualification victory over Limerick’s Donovan in March, with Donovan [14-1, 11KOs] positioned next in line due to the contentious nature of his first career defeat.

The IBF initially ordered the Irish duo to meet again in a final eliminator for the 147-pound title following an appeal by Donovan’s team, but were the IBF title to be released by current champion ‘Boots’ Ennis in the coming weeks, the sanctioning body may greenlight Crocker v Donovan 2 for the vacant strap.

And promoter Hearn says the weight cut to 147 pounds has become too prohibitive for Ennis, who stopped Eimantas Stanionis to add the WBA title to his existing IBF belt in a unification bout in April.

“Boots is moving up,” promoter Hearn told FightHype.com. “Unfortunately, after the Stanionis fight, he had his team around him, the doctors, the tests, and what they’re basically saying is, ‘Boots is underperforming [versus] his capabilities’.

“You saw him on fight week,” Hearn added, alluding to Ennis’ gaunt physical condition before fight night. “It doesn’t take a genius to see it’s hard work. And the amazing thing is he did that to Stanionis at 50% of his physical capabilities.

“It’s very likely that his belts will become vacated. We’ll meet this week.”

Were the IBF to stick with its current rankings and allow Crocker and Donovan to meet again for world honours, their sequel would become the first all-Irish world-title fight in boxing history.

Hearn’s Matchroom have been eyeing up a late September or early October date for the rematch, which will again take place in Belfast. Windsor Park, initially considered too big for a non-title bout between boxers who are not yet established stars, is currently being re-explored as a potential destination.

The original bout at Belfast’s SSE Arena was, in its own right, one the most significant to take place between two Irish boxers in the modern era.

‘Real Deal’ Donovan and trainer Andy Lee were left furious when the previously unbeaten Munsterman was disqualified for knocking down hometown hero Crocker after the bell had sounded to end the eighth round. Donovan had already been harshly deducted two points for head clashes by English referee Marcus McDonnell.

Donovan had broadly dominated a compelling contest against his domestic rival, leading ‘The Croc’ 69-63 x2 and 67-65 on the three judges’ scorecards and earning a legitimate knockdown before being disqualified for an illegal blow.