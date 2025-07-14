Advertisement
Lewis Macari in action for Notts County. Alamy Stock Photo
Former Dundalk defender charged by English FA over alleged betting offences

Lewis Macari is accused of placing 354 bets during a three-year period that included his stay in the League of Ireland.
4.07pm, 14 Jul 2025

FORMER DUNDALK DEFENDER Lewis Macari has been charged by the English FA with breaching betting rules during a three-year period that included his stay in the League of Ireland.

The 23-year-old, now at Notts County, is alleged to have placed 354 bets on games between 25 February-4 December 2022.

Macari was on loan at Oriel Park during the 2022 season before leaving Stoke City on a permanent basis.

Macari is the grandson of former Celtic and Manchester United star Lou Macari.

He has until 18 July to respond to the charges.

“The FA have informed us that Lewis Macari has been charged in relation to alleged breaches of their betting rules,” Notts County said in a statement.

“The alleged offences took place between 25 February 2020 and 4 December 2022. We will be supporting Lewis and his representatives throughout the investigation process and will be making no further comment at this stage.”

