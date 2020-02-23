Four-goal Galway beat the Dubs in repeat of All-Ireland final

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Galway 4-6 Dublin 2-6

Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 1-7

Westmeath 1-11 Donegal 1-7

GALWAY BOOSTED THEIR Division 1 prospects with a convincing win against Dublin at the DCU Sportsgrounds.

With the Leonard cousins – Roisin and Tracey – recording a combined tally of 3-3, Tim Rabbitt’s charges were worthy victors in this round four clash. Carla Rowe once again led the way for Dublin with a 1-4 tally as Mick Bohan’s side succumbed to a second defeat on the bounce.

This game was a repeat of last year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior decider when Dublin secured their third national title in succession courtesy of a 2-3 to 0-4 victory.

Following early traded frees between Galway’s Roisin Leonard and Rowe, Ailbhe Davoren’s powerful tenth-minute strike found the roof of the Dublin net.

Despite suffering this early set-back, the hosts responded immediately with a three-pointer of their own from the impressive Rowe. The Tribeswomen continued to pose a threat in attack, however, and bagged their second goal of the contest on the first-quarter mark.

The industrious Davoren released Tracey Leonard in space and the Corofin ace angled a low shot beyond the reach of Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant. The 2019 All-Star has started the season in spectacular style and subsequently added a point to stretch the visitors further in front.

While another Rowe effort offered the Metropolitans some respite, Roisin Leonard matched her relative’s opening haul of 1-1 by firing into the bottom left-hand corner in the 23rd minute.

This provided Galway with a convincing 3-2 to 1-2 interval cushion, which was extended on the resumption thanks to Andrea Trill’s quickfire two-point salvo.

And they effectively placed the outcome beyond doubt when Roisin Leonard fired home at the tightest of angles for her second goal on 41 minutes. A free from Tracy Leonard bolstered her side’s stranglehold on the proceedings, before Rowe fired back with a much-needed point for Dublin at the opposite end.

Dunne also cancelled out Trill’s third score for Galway in advance of a strong finish from the 2018 league champions. After converting her fourth free of the day, Rowe coolly slotted a 59th minute penalty past Dearbhla Gower.

Muireann Ní Scanaill also flicked over a late point, but Galway had already done enough to secure a third successive triumph by that stage.

Honours even

Meanwhile, at Fraher Field, Kelly Ann Hogan kicked a nerveless late leveller as Ciaran Curran’s Waterford fought back from a four-point deficit to force a draw with Tipperary.

This could be a precious point for both sides who pulled clear of the battle for last place, but with three games remaining there is much still to play for in this exciting division.

Kate Davey struck the game’s only goal on 37 minutes, putting Tipp 1-5 to 0-4 in front and in good shape to kick on to victory.

But this game turned in Waterford’s favour in the final quarter. Aileen Wall hit Waterford’s first score of the second half on 39 minutes, although it was quickly cancelled out with another Moloney free, but they were not deterred

Hogan pulled a point back for the home side with a free 12 minutes from time and after Moloney again hit back, Curran’s side needed a strong finish.

Two points from Hogan in the space of a minute gave Waterford renewed energy and Katie Murray made it a one-point game when she pointed on the hour mark.

And that final point was secured two minutes into stoppage time when Hogan struck and wrapped up a share of the spoils with that late free.

Long time coming

Elsewhere, Westmeath won their first game since last April as Lucy McCarton and Aoife Connolly masterminded victory over Donegal at St Loman’s in Mullingar.

A goal from Amy Boyle Carr had gotten Donegal off to a flying start inside the first minute, although Maxi Curran’s side conceded an equaliser from Connolly straight away.

But once Connolly gave her side a fourth-minute lead, they never trailed again in the game.