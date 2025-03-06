GPA slams 'unacceptable' LGFA proposal which would limit scope of injury cover for players

THE GAELIC PLAYERS Association (GPA) has slammed a motion due to be proposed by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) at this weekend’s congress which would limit the scope of the player injury fund to cover players.

The motion by LGFA management proposes that the injury fund “shall only cover registered members in official matches or official on-pitch training”.

This would mean that inter-county players would not be covered for injuries suffered in other team training activities such as gym or track sessions.

Players have been left bewildered by the motion, not least because the association’s injury fund reserve currently amounts to €2.7m and made an overall surplus in 2024 on injury-fund fees (€1.7m) versus claims (€1.44m).

The GPA on Thursday issued a statement calling for the LGFA to “immediately” withdraw its motion, describing its potential ramifications for players as “unacceptable”.

The GPA also heavily criticised the LGFA for not consulting with the players’ association before bringing forward the motion, warning the LGFA that “any attempt to undermine agreed minimum standards of care will not be tolerated by players”.

Gaelic Players Association Statement on LGFA Congress Motion regarding Player Injury Fund Cover pic.twitter.com/XgpkT4Cu4c — GPA (@gaelicplayers) March 6, 2025

“Strength and conditioning, including gym access, has been established as a minimum standard under the new squad charter implemented by the LGFA following inter-county player action,” the GPA statement began.

“These activities are essential for player performance and injury prevention, yet the latest motion proposed by LGFA management would remove vital injury fund cover for players engaging in supervised and collective team activities outside of the pitch environment.

This decision puts players at increased risk. Injuries don’t just happen in matches or on the pitch.

“Many occur in the transition between pitch-based training and gym or running sessions. The nature of elite-level sport means players are constantly carrying physical load from one environment to another. A strain sustained in a gym session could stem from cumulative fatigue built up in training. A player completing a running session on a track or road may already be managing soreness from a previous pitch session.

The complexity of injuries in a high-performance setting is broad, and removing cover fails to recognise the reality of modern preparation.

The statement added that “the LGFA management’s decision to propose this motion suggests they have not fully considered its implications.”

It continued: “Players already sacrifice significant time and effort to represent their counties at the highest level. Asking them to do so without adequate injury protection, potentially leaving them personally liable for costly medical and rehabilitation expenses, is unacceptable.

“The GPA is calling for this motion to be withdrawn immediately. If it is not, we urge all county delegates to vote AGAINST it in the interests of player welfare. Furthermore, it is deeply disappointing that the most senior committee in the LGFA has brought this forward without consultation with the GPA. Any significant motion impacting player welfare should involve direct discussion with player representatives well in advance of Congress.

“We are putting it on record that any attempt to undermine agreed minimum standards of care will not be tolerated by players. The LGFA must uphold its duty of care and engage in proper consultation before making decisions that so clearly impact those on the field.”