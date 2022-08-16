Meath star Niamh O'Sullivan claims LGFA Player of the Month award

MEATH FORWARD NIAMH O’Sullivan has been named The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for July.
Scoring 1-2 in last month’s All-Ireland final win over Kerry, the 32-year-old was a key player as the Royal County claimed back-to-back titles.
O’Sullivan, from Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels, made her debut for Meath back in 2008 and went on to captain the side.
Last year saw the primary schoolteacher win a first All Star award.
