Meath star Niamh O'Sullivan claims LGFA Player of the Month award

MEATH FORWARD NIAMH O’Sullivan has been named The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for July.

Scoring 1-2 in last month’s All-Ireland final win over Kerry, the 32-year-old was a key player as the Royal County claimed back-to-back titles.

O’Sullivan, from Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels, made her debut for Meath back in 2008 and went on to captain the side.

Last year saw the primary schoolteacher win a first All Star award.

