Meath star Niamh O'Sullivan claims LGFA Player of the Month award

The 32-year-old scored 1-2 in the All-Ireland final win over Kerry.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 4:43 PM
the-croke-parklgfa-player-of-the-month-award-for-july Niamh O'Sullivan with her award. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

MEATH FORWARD NIAMH O’Sullivan has been named The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for July. 

Scoring 1-2 in last month’s All-Ireland final win over Kerry, the 32-year-old was a key player as the Royal County claimed back-to-back titles. 

O’Sullivan, from Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels, made her debut for Meath back in 2008 and went on to captain the side. 

Last year saw the primary schoolteacher win a first All Star award.   

