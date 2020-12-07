Galway 'could have been on the pitch earlier' - LGFA president on venue controversy

LGFA PRESIDENT MARIE Hickey has suggested that Galway could have been on the pitch earlier for their All-Ireland semi-final against Cork “had they not spent so much time in the dressing room.”

LGFA President Marie Hickey [file photo]. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Speaking on Morning Ireland, the LGFA president Hickey said:

“Galway arrived to Croke Park at 12.30 and they then proceeded to the dressing rooms so they spent quite a bit of time in the dressing room, and then emerged out onto the pitch.

They would have had an opportunity to get out onto the pitch earlier had they not spent so much time in the dressing room.”

There was huge controversy surrounding the tie which was moved to Croke Park from its intended venue in Parnell Park after the Donneycarney pitch was deemed unplayable due to frost.

The game was also brought forward by 30 minutes from the scheduled throw-in time of 1.30pm. Galway were on their way to the capital when they received word of the change in venue while Cork were already in Dublin having stayed in a hotel overnight.

Both managers have hit out at the LGFA for how the logistics of the game were handled, with Ephie Fitzgerald calling it “a women’s issue” while Galway boss Tim Rabbitt says he regrets “that we didn’t walk off the pitch.”

He also says the way his players were treated by LGFA officials was “disgraceful” and that they only had a seven-minute warm-up before the game where they suffered a 10-point loss.

When asked if she was suggesting that it was Galway’s fault they were late to the pitch for their warm-up, she said, “I didn’t say that,” before adding:

“They could have been out on the pitch earlier. Obviously, the time scheduling was tight and obviously it was difficult for us on the day to get the game in there in the first place.

“There’s no winners or losers in this, unfortunately. Our priority was player welfare to get the game played.”

Hickey explained that the LGFA were in a difficult position after the pitch in Parnell Park was ruled out, and says they were faced with the choice of either cancelling the game or trying to find a new venue.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

She added that her association is grateful to the GAA for granting them the use of Croke Park at short notice, and said they felt they “we were doing something brilliant” by moving the game to GAA headquarters.

Galway manager Tim Rabbitt during yesterday's semi-final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Remarking on the earlier throw-in time, Hickey said that a result was needed on the day, meaning that extra-time and possibly a “points shootout” would be needed to determine a winner. The All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary was being played in Croke Park later that afternoon at 3.30pm which added to the time constraints.

When asked if the LGFA requested to push the other semi-final back, Hickey replied:

No to be honest we didn’t because we were so delighted to be getting in there in the first place. We just went with it and thought this was brilliant to be getting to play the game in Croke Park.”

It was also put to Hickey that the public reaction to yesterday’s events indicates that the women’s game isn’t treated seriously enough.

She denied that suggestion and also rubbished the idea that the LGFA should consider an official merger with the Camogie Association and the GAA to avoid such controversies in the future.

“I would argue that the integration has never been closer than it has been in the last couple of years,” she said. “We certainly have worked very closely with the GAA in the past number of years, and we have, as I said, secured county grounds for all of our inter-county games which would not have been the case a number of years ago.

“So, there is a huge amount of work going on, and a huge amount of co-operation going on between the bodies, but it’s when a glitch like this happens, people start pointing fingers and you don’t see the full picture that goes on for the rest of the year.”