LGFA suspends injury fund following reports of groups planning to train in non-GAA facilities

The decision has been taken with immediate effect.

THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association has suspended its injury fund following reports that small groups are planning to train in non-GAA facilities next month.

The association released a statement today warning that any individual who incurs medical costs as a result of an injury sustained during an online session or individual program will be “personally responsible” for those costs.

All training and playing facilities have been closed by the GAA until 20 July, and the LGFA’s decision to suspend the injury fund comes in with immediate effect from today.

The full statement reads:

“Following reports that some LGFA groups intend hiring or using facilities [private and public open spaces] outside of GAA grounds to commence training in small groups when Phase 2 of the Covid-19 restrictions commence on 8 June, the Management Committee of Central Council has suspended the LGFA Injury Fund with immediate effect from today 22 May 2020.

“This will be the situation until such time that training and playing activity are sanctioned for return by the LGFA. All GAA training and playing facilities are closed until 20 July.

Should an individual sustain an injury and incur medical costs while taking part in an on-line training session or an individual training program from 22 May, the individual will be personally responsible for all such costs.

“The GAA Public Liability Insurance stands suspended until 20 July.

“Return to Train & Return to Play protocols are currently being drawn up by the GAA Covid-19 Advisory group and will be circulated when completed and agreed in June.

“In the meantime we are urging all members to stay vigilant and to stay safe. Central to every decision made is the health and safety of our members and their families.”

