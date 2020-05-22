This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LGFA suspends injury fund following reports of groups planning to train in non-GAA facilities

Individuals who participate in such training sessions will be ‘personally responsible’ for any injury costs incurred.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 22 May 2020, 6:15 PM
1 hour ago 666 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5105759
The decision has been taken with immediate effect.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The decision has been taken with immediate effect.
The decision has been taken with immediate effect.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association has suspended its injury fund following reports that small groups are planning to train in non-GAA facilities next month.

The association released a statement today warning that any individual who incurs medical costs as a result of an injury sustained during an online session or individual program will be “personally responsible” for those costs.

All training and playing facilities have been closed by the GAA until 20 July, and the LGFA’s decision to suspend the injury fund comes in with immediate effect from today.

The full statement reads:

“Following reports that some LGFA groups intend hiring or using facilities [private and public open spaces] outside of GAA grounds to commence training in small groups when Phase 2 of the Covid-19 restrictions commence on 8 June, the Management Committee of Central Council has suspended the LGFA Injury Fund with immediate effect from today 22 May 2020.

“This will be the situation until such time that training and playing activity are sanctioned for return by the LGFA. All GAA training and playing facilities are closed until 20 July.

Should an individual sustain an injury and incur medical costs while taking part in an on-line training session or an individual training program from 22 May, the individual will be personally responsible for all such costs.

“The GAA Public Liability Insurance stands suspended until 20 July.

“Return to Train & Return to Play protocols are currently being drawn up by the GAA Covid-19 Advisory group and will be circulated when completed and agreed in June.

“In the meantime we are urging all members to stay vigilant and to stay safe. Central to every decision made is the health and safety of our members and their families.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie