Champions Armagh stay perfect, Kerry boost final hopes as Mayo relegation fears grow

Armagh 2-15

Kildare 1-7

By Shaun Casey

REIGNING DIVISION ONE champions Armagh secured their fifth win of the Lidl National League with an impressive performance against Kildare.

Goals in either half from Niamh Henderson and Emily Druse were key to victory for the home side.

The Orchard County, playing against the breeze at Silverbridge in the opening period, led by seven points when the half time whistle sounded and pushed on after the turnaround to complete an 11-point triumph.

Niamh Reel continued her fine form with 0-6 (2 frees) as Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney’s side maintained their 100% record, while Leah McGovern scored Kildare’s late goal. The Lilywhites, also under new management in Pat Sullivan, have suffered three defeats on top of two wins.

Scorers for Armagh: N Reel 0-6 (2f), N Henderson 1-1, E Lavery 0-3 (2f), E Druse 1-0, L McConville 0-1, B Mackin 0-1, M Feehan 0-1, G Ferguson 0-1, C McNally 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: L McGovern 1-0, N Dooley 0-2 (1f), R Byrne 0-2, M Aspel 0-1, R Sargent 0-1, A Rattigan 0-1.

ARMAGH: A Carr; M Ferguson, C Towe, R Mulligan; L Kenny, L McConville, B Mackin; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; E Druse, M Feehan, E Lavery; N Reel, A McCoy, N Henderson.

Subs: G Ferguson for M Ferguson (half time), C McNally for Lavery (40), C Garvey for McConville (44), C Marley for Feehan (47), M Lennon for Druse (47), M McCann for Towe (51), M Lavery for Coleman (54).

KILDARE: M Hulgraine; R Sargent, L Murtagh, E Wheeler; M Doherty, L Lenehan, M Aspel; C Sullivan, L Dunlea; C Moran, G Wheeler, N Dooley; C Price, A Prizeman, R Byrne.

Subs: A Murnane for Price (34), A Rattigan for Wheeler (34), L McGovern for Prizeman (42), A Mahon for Dunlea (42), L Curran for Murtagh (50), L Shaw for Sullivan (50), L Doran for Doherty (59).

Referee: Angela Gallagher (Dublin).

*****

Kerry 2-8

Mayo 0-4

By Stuart Tynan

AN EARLY SECOND-HALF blitz saw TG4 All-Ireland champions Kerry boost their chances of a Division 1 final spot in the Lidl NFL and left Mayo staring relegation in the face.

Despite only scoring two points in the first half through Saoirse Lally and Kayla Doherty when they had the wind, Mayo were competitive in the opening 30 minutes but Danielle O’Leary’s goal a minute after the restart was a huge set-back for the home side in Swinford.

Any faint hopes of a comeback were ended by Siofra O’Shea’s goal on 52 minutes, the full-forward finishing with 1-5, with Kayla Doherty getting Mayo’s only scores in the second half from frees late on.

Kerry know victory over Meath in their next game will see them guarantee their spot in the league final, while Mayo must beat both Kildare and Waterford if they are to have any chance of staying up.

Kerry goalscorer Síofra O'Shea (file photo). Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea 1-5 (1-4f), D O’Leary 1-0, R Dwyer 0-1, M O’Connell 0-1, N Ní Chonchúir 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: K Doherty 0-3f, S Lally 0-1.

KERRY: M Bolger; E Lynch, D Kearney, R Rahilly; A O’Connell, N Broderick, C McCarthy; M O’Connell, A Galvin; A Dillane, N Ní Chonchúir, L Boyle; R Dwyer, S O’Shea, D O’Leary.

Subs: C Evans, N Carmody and K Cronin for McCarthy, Broderick and Boyle (all half-time), J Lucey for Dwyer (45), K Sugrue for Dillane (57), K Brosnan for Ní Chonchúir (57), F O’Donoghue for Rahilly (59).

MAYO: J Gawalkiewicz; L Wallace, N O’Malley, C Durkan; D Caldwell, J Mortimer, S Lally; E Murray, H Reape; C Whyte, C Keane, R Jordan; K Doherty, B Hession, M Cannon.

Subs: A Gough for Cannon (43), C Doherty for Whyte (43), E Brennan for Durkan (56), S El Massry for Murray (56), S Delaney for Keane (60+1).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

*****

Waterford 6-15

Tyrone 0-6

By Alan Gunn

LAUREN MCGREGOR SCORED a hat-trick as Waterford hit six goals in a comfortable victory over Tyrone in round five of the Lidl National Football League at Aghyaran.

The Déise, who came into this fixture sitting in mid-table with a win over Kildare and a draw against Dublin last weekend from their previous four rounds, have taken another huge step to consolidating their top tier league status for next season with two rounds remaining.

The pressure continues to mount for Tyrone, who despite a having three points on the board, are in relegation territory with Mayo.

Waterford dominated from start to finish at St Davog’s, their slickness in quickly moving the ball through the hands on the attack, causing Tyrone all sorts of problems and they visitors were well on their way to victory by half-time with a 3-8 to 0-2 lead.

McGregor, Chloe Fennell and Katie Murray scored the first-half goals. McGregor completed her hat-trick from the penalty spot in the second half as she finished with 3-2 while Kellyann Hogan got her side’s other goal as she rounded off the afternoon with a personal tally of 1-8, six points from frees.

Scorers for Waterford: L McGregor 3-2, K A Hogan 1-8 (6f), K Murray, C Fennell 1-1 each, B McMaugh, A O’Neill, E Murray 0-1.

Scorers for Tyrone: M Mallon 0-2, S McCarroll, N O’Neill, M Canavan C McCaffrey (1f) 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: K Gardiner; C Murray, H Power, M Ryan; Á O’Neill, K McGrath, R Casey; E Power, E Murray (capt.); K Murray, B McMaugh, C Fennell; C McCarthy, K Hogan, L McGregor.

Subs: C Walsh for C McCarthy, A Brazil for C Fennell (43), A Power for A O’Neill, E Bolger for K McGrath, A Murphy for C Murray (51), L NiHarta for E Power, A Hahesy for H Power (54), L O’Shea for K A Hogan, N Wheelan for R Casey, C Reynolds for K Murray, N Power for L McGregor (55), D Beresford for M Ryan, H McGrath for B McMaugh, O Kennedy for E Murray (56).

TYRONE: A Coyle; J Lyons, E Quinn, C Campbell; M Moore, M Corrigan, A Strain; A McHugh (capt.), M Mallon; E McNamee, S McCarroll, A Horisk; C McCaffrey, A McGahan, S Gormley.

Subs: E McCanny for Moore, N O’Neill for E McNamee (ht), M Canavan for E Quinn (42), A Grimes for A Horisk (58).

Referee: Eddie Cuthbert (Down).

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy