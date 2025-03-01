Shamrock Rovers hit back at ex-player for "false and inaccurate" accusations

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE released a statement countering what it describes as “false and inaccurate accounts of events” from former player Liam Burt.

The Scottish winger had his contract with the Hoops terminated by mutual agreement on 20 February, and released screenshots of scathing messages sent to the club’s management team ahead of yesterday’s Premier Division clash with Shelbourne.

Burt actually spent last season on loan with Shels, helping Damien Duff’s side win the title before returning to Tallaght Stadium over the winter when he required surgery on an injury.

Advertisement

In the messages, which have now been deleted from the player’s social media account, Burt accused Rovers of “appalling and down right disrespectful” behaviour, asserting that there had been a lack of contact by the management team and that “not once I was helped with my injury and trying to sort surgery.”

Burt said he had to organise the operation himself, however Rovers have felt compelled to issue a strong rebuke. Manager Stephen Bradley dealt with the matter following the 1-1 draw at Tolka Park by wishing the player well.

“The club feels that it is important that the false and inaccurate accounts of events, as set out by the player, be addressed,” the statement read.

“Prior to the recent mutual cancellation of the player’s contract, Liam underwent surgery on an injury picked up whilst playing on loan at Shelbourne in 2024. The surgery was performed in the UK by a leading specialist at the cost and expense of Shamrock Rovers.

“Liam is on record with the club stating his gratitude and thanks for the support he has received from the club during this period. This sentiment was also echoed by Liam’s advisors who are also on record for thanking Shamrock Rovers F.C. for their professionalism and approach to the player’s formal exit from the club.

Related Reads 'I’d die for my players, I’m not sure how many agents out there would die for their players' Early drama and constant tension as Shamrock Rovers dig in for draw with Shelbourne The power of risk inspires adventure of a lifetime for Drogheda United goalkeeper

“Shamrock Rovers F.C. is extremely disappointed by Liam’s highly inappropriate messages sent to our management team before our important fixture against Shelbourne F.C. last night – we note that these messages were only posted after the player received his financial settlement from the club in lieu of his mutual cancellation.

“We welcome the fact that the player has deleted his comments on social media, however, we are reviewing all options available to the club in respect of any recourse we may take in addressing this situation.”