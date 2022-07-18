Liam Cahill announced as new Tipperary senior hurling manager on three-year term

LIAM CAHILL HAS been confirmed as the new Tipperary senior hurling manager on a three-year-term.

In a move widely expected in the wake of his departure from his role in Waterford last Friday, Cahill has returned to his native county.

Cahill turned down the chance to take charge of Tipperary at the close of 2021, paving the way for Colm Bonnar to be at the helm this season.

“After managing the Tipperary underage teams to success in the past, it is a huge honour for myself, my family and my club to be appointed the Tipperary senior hurling manager,” Cahill said in a statement from Tipperary GAA following his appointment.

“I look forward to the challenges that lay ahead and will commence the assembly of my backroom team in the coming weeks.”

The statement adds that Toomevara’s Michael Beavens will join Cahill’s management having worked together in the past. Cahill’s appointment will go to next county committee meeting for final ratification.

The championship proved a hugely disappointing one for Tipperary as they lost all four games in the Munster round-robin series. Bonnar was last week ‘relieved of his duties’ by the Tipperary county board, a decision that the Cashel native expressed his extreme disappointment with.

Cahill opted not to take the Waterford senior job for a fourth season. He enjoyed high points during his tenure with the Deise, guiding them to the Munster and All-Ireland finals in 2020, while he steered them to league final glory in April at the expense of Cork.

Media Release - Tipperary Senior Hurling Team Management pic.twitter.com/kZ9UYw4N3B — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) July 18, 2022

Waterford’s Munster campaign began with a success against Tipperary but then fell flat as losses to Limerick, Cork and Clare ensured they did not qualify for the All-Ireland series.

Taking over the Tipperary position will spark plenty anticipation given the huge success he enjoyed with the county’s underage teams. Cahill has won All-Ireland titles as a manager with the Tipperary minors in 2016, U21s in 2018 and U20s in 2019.

