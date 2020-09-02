This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Former Cork City midfielder Kearney joins John Caulfield at Galway as first-team coach

‘I’ve played and been a coach under John, it’s all about winning. He knows what I can give and we both know it’s a case of pushing things on at the club now.’

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 7:25 PM
John Caulfield and Liam Kearney.
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE
FORMER CORK CITY midfielder Liam Kearney has reunited with John Caulfield at Galway United after joining the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side’s coaching set-up.

The Westerner’s announced the appointment of Kearney as first-team coach at Eamon Deacy Park this evening, after a successful stint with Cork in the same role.

After some time full-time coaching in America, Kearney returned to the Leesiders in 2017 where he joined Caulfield’s backroom staff. And now, he does the same at Galway.

An Ireland U21 international who also enjoyed spells with Shelbourne, Derry and Waterford, Kearney ended his playing career — in which he won the Premier Division title with City in 2005 before picking up an FAI Cup winners medal with the side in 2007 — at Turner’s Cross at the end of the 2015

“When John rang me, I was interested straight away,” Kearney told www.galwayunitedfc.ie ahead of the new challenge out West.

“I’ve been up with the squad since last Monday and met with the players and staff, I believe there’s a huge potential in this club.

“We need to push on and see where we can go. I know with the passion and hard work that John Caulfield brings, he will be looking to build the club up.

I’ve played and been a coach under John, it’s all about winning. He’s a natural born winner. He knows what I can give and we both know it’s a case of pushing things on at the club now. We need to start winning games, that’s the main thing.

“When John went into Cork City initially, he built the club up. It’s important, you need every part of the club to be strong, then everything comes together.

“It’s a big task, the facilities are fantastic at the club and I feel there’s huge potential here, but we have a lot of hard work to do.”

kerney Kearney opens the next chapter of his coaching career at Galway. Source: Vinny O'Connor

While Caulfield began life as Galway manager on a losing note in the FAI Cup on Friday night, losing 5-2 to Shelbourne, their focus is now on staying up in the Premier Division.

Currently in ninth position with five points earned from nine games, they face rock-bottom Athlone Town — who sit three points behind — next.

“We’re not looking past Friday against Athlone Town, we have to win,” Kearney, who was known as The Conna Maradonna through his playing career, added.

“It has to be game-by-game until the end of the season. If we win, we build momentum and confidence, then we can see where the season takes us.”

