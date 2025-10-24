Hearn: Paddy Donovan facing trip Down Under to take on former world champion Paro

PADDY DONOVAN MAY face a trip to Australia to face former world champion Liam Paro in a final eliminator for Lewis Crocker’s welterweight world title, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The IBF last week ordered the bout between Limerick’s Donovan and Queenslander Paro, who previously held a world title down at light-welterweight.

Limerick’s Donovan (14-2, 11KOs) has suffered back-to-back heartbreaking defeats to Belfast’s Crocker, who earned a contentious split-decision win in their Windsor Park rematch to seize the IBF’s vacant welterweight world title last month.

However, following an appeal to the sanctioning body by Donovan’s team, ‘The Real Deal’ remains third in the IBF’s welterweight world rankings despite his points defeat, sitting behind only champion Crocker and the no.2-ranked Paro.

The IBF have given Donovan and Paro’s respective promoters, Matchroom Boxing and No Limit, until 30 October to reach an agreement on a fight between them before it is put to purse bids.

And Hearn confirmed that negotiations between the parties are well underway, with No Limit in the driving seat to gain Australian home advantage for their man.

“So, Paddy Donovan against Liam Paro will be a final eliminator for Lewis Crocker,” Hearn said. “Lewis Crocker, obviously, will fight in between that.

“And that’s a brilliant fight, Donovan against Paro. Two very good fighters.

“We’ve been speaking to No Limit, they’ve made us an offer to do that fight in Australia. It’s a bigger split to Liam Paro because of his position, so we may have a little trip to Australia for that one.

“And Paddy will fancy his chances, as Liam would. It’s a very, very good match-up.”

Paro (27-1, 16KOs) has won two successive fights on his way up to 147 pounds from 140.

The 29-year-old Mackay native decided to move up in weight on health grounds after he was narrowly dethroned by talented American Richardson Hitchins last December. Paro had previously stunned Puerto Rican puncher Subriel Matias to claim the IBF light-welterweight title.

In his first bout as a fully fledged welterweight last month, Paro overcame an eye injury to inflict a first defeat on Frenchman David Papot.